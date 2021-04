Samsung Galaxy S21 BoM analysis reveals it costs up to 13 percent less to make than the previous-gen

The Galaxy S21 and S21+ have cost-oriented designs. Their BOM cost has apparently dropped by 12 to 13 percent compared with the Galaxy S20 and S20+. Both phones feature lower density displays and the



Unlike last year's models, the new phones don't come with chargers and earphones, which saves the company money. The international variants are powered by the home-brewed 5G-enabled



These savings have been passed down to consumers through lower prices, a move that is certainly proving to work. Samsung just announced its

The Galaxy S21 phones are one of the best 2021 smartphones The Galaxy S21 and S21+ have cost-oriented designs. Their BOM cost has apparently dropped by 12 to 13 percent compared with the Galaxy S20 and S20+. Both phones feature lower density displays and the Galaxy S21+ also has less RAM. The new series has also dropped its predecessor's Time-of-Flight (ToF) unit, something which consumers don't seem to mind Unlike last year's models, the new phones don't come with chargers and earphones, which saves the company money. The international variants are powered by the home-brewed 5G-enabled Exynos 2100 , which further helps with cost-cutting. Samsung-made products made up to 63 percent of the total BoM cost.These savings have been passed down to consumers through lower prices, a move that is certainly proving to work. Samsung just announced its first-quarter financials . The company had a record-breaking first quarter, thanks in part to strong Galaxy S21 sales. Counterpoint says that the earlier than usual release has also seemed to help.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is $200 cheaper across the board than the Galaxy S20 range, and a bill of materials (BoM) analysis by Counterpoint Research shows that the new phones also cost less to make.The analytics firm says that the Galaxy S21 range has an optimized cost structure, with their cost falling between $400 and $600. They are up to 13 percent cheaper to manufacture than their predecessors, thanks to a cost-cutting strategy that includes the use of more in-house parts, less ambitious hardware specs and removing accessories from the retail box.The 128GB mmWave Galaxy S21 Ultra that retails for $1,199 costs Samsung $533 according to the BoM, 7 percent less compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra . It is equipped with two mmWave antenna modules, one less than its predecessor. The cost of connectivity went up slightly because of UWB and S Pen support.