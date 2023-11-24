Samsung starts rolling out Android 14 to the Galaxy S21 series
One of the most popular Samsung flagships, the Galaxy S21, is getting the Android 14 treatment. After its younger brothers received the update earlier this week, the Galaxy S21, together with its twins, Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra, is now eligible for their second to last major Android OS upgrade.
Currently, Samsung is rolling out the stable Android 14 One UI 6 update to the global version of the Galaxy S21 series. As per SamMobile’s report, firmware version G99xBXXU9FWK2 is now making its way to several European countries, but we can safely assume the update’s availability will expand to more territories in the coming weeks.
The Galaxy S21 series made its debut back in early 2021, so it shipped with Android 11 on board. This means that this would be the phone’s third major OS update, so it’s likely that Android 15 will be its last.
The update weighs in at about 2.3GB and includes the November 2023 security patch according to the official changelog. If you’re HQ-ed in Europe and own a Galaxy S21 series phone, it doesn’t hurt to check for the update by heading to Settings / Software update.
Of course, all Galaxy S21 series phones will continue to receive security updates for a few more years after that, but we strongly recommend upgrading to a newer phone sometime in 2024 if you want to remain up to date with Google’s Android OS.
