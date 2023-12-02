Samsung Galaxy S21 family starts getting Android 14 in the US
Although many of the phones eligible for Android 14 received their updates for the first time in the US, the Galaxy S21 family wasn’t among them. Initially, Samsung rolled out Android 14 One UI 6 in Europe about a week ago, but it looks like the update is now available in the United States.
There’s only one catch though, the update is only available for Verizon-bound Galaxy S21 units, as per SamMobile’s report. Although it’s safe to assume the rest of the Galaxy S21 models will be getting the update, it will probably take a few more days (or weeks) for Android 14 One UI 6 to pop up for those who bought the unlocked version or other carrier-locked variants.
If you haven’t been notified yet, you can manually search for the update by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install. Once again, this is only available for Verizon customers at the moment, although availability should expand to other models in the coming days.
That being said, if you’re using Verizon’s Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21, or Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Android 14 One UI 6 update should appear on your phone. Just like the European version of the update, the US one comes with the November 2023 security patch included.
