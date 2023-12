Samsung Galaxy S21 family starts getting Android 14 in the US

Android 14

Although many of the phones eligible for Android 14 received their updates for the first time in the US, the Galaxy S21 family wasn’t among them. Initially, Samsung rolled outOne UI 6 in Europe about a week ago , but it looks like the update is now available in the United States.There’s only one catch though, the update is only available for-bound Galaxy S21 units, as per SamMobile ’s report. Although it’s safe to assume the rest of the Galaxy S21 models will be getting the update, it will probably take a few more days (or weeks) forOne UI 6 to pop up for those who bought the unlocked version or other carrier-locked variants.That being said, if you’re using Verizon ’s Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21, or Galaxy S21 Ultra , theOne UI 6 update should appear on your phone. Just like the European version of the update, the US one comes with the November 2023 security patch included.If you haven’t been notified yet, you can manually search for the update by heading to. Once again, this is only available forcustomers at the moment, although availability should expand to other models in the coming days.