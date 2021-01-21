A cheaper, 5G-less variant of the Galaxy S21 could arrive soon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



Dutch website Galaxy Club Dutch websitehas spotted the LTE version of the standard Galaxy S21 model in the Bluetooth SIG database . The phone bears the model numbers SM-G990F.



The 4G-only Galaxy S21 will probably have largely the same specs as the standard model, which means we are looking at a The 4G-only Galaxy S21 will probably have largely the same specs as the standard model, which means we are looking at a 6.2 -inch 120Hz display, three rear cameras (12MP main/64MP zoom/12MP ultra-wide), and a 4,000mAh cell. Both Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 2100 feature embedded 5G modems, so it's not entirely clear which chip the 4G edition will use.





Samsung Galaxy S21 4G will probably be available in select markets



The 5G model starts at $799, and and it goes without saying that the LTE model will be a little cheaper. For reference, the 4G Galaxy S20 costs £100 (~$138) less than the 5G version.



The phone is apparently not meant for Europe, and since last year's 4G The phone is apparently not meant for Europe, and since last year's 4G Galaxy S20 wasn't launched in the US, it will probably not make it stateside either. Thus, it appears that the 4G Galaxy S21 will only be sold in markets where 5G isn't available yet.







The Galaxy S21 5G, and the rest of the family, are currently on pre-order, and they will hit the shelves on January 29.



In related news, Samsung has also In related news, Samsung has also discontinued last year's Galaxy S20 series in some regions, including the US and UK it seems.