Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Samsung Android

A cheaper, 5G-less variant of the Galaxy S21 could arrive soon

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 21, 2021, 8:46 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A cheaper, 5G-less variant of the Galaxy S21 could arrive soon
Samsung has so far only announced 5G-ready variants of the new Galaxy S21 series phones, but it looks like a cheaper model is also on the way.

Dutch website Galaxy Club has spotted the LTE version of the standard Galaxy S21 model in the Bluetooth SIG database. The phone bears the model numbers SM-G990F.

The 4G-only Galaxy S21 will probably have largely the same specs as the standard model, which means we are looking at a 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three rear cameras (12MP main/64MP zoom/12MP ultra-wide), and a 4,000mAh cell. Both Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 2100 feature embedded 5G modems, so it's not entirely clear which chip the 4G edition will use. 

Samsung Galaxy S21 4G will probably be available in select markets


The 5G model starts at $799, and and it goes without saying that the LTE model will be a little cheaper. For reference, the 4G Galaxy S20 costs £100 (~$138) less than the 5G version.

The phone is apparently not meant for Europe, and since last year's 4G Galaxy S20 wasn't launched in the US, it will probably not make it stateside either. Thus, it appears that the 4G Galaxy S21 will only be sold in markets where 5G isn't available yet. 


The Galaxy S21 5G, and the rest of the family, are currently on pre-order, and they will hit the shelves on January 29. 

In related news, Samsung has also discontinued last year's Galaxy S20 series in some regions, including the US and UK it seems.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs
$800 Special T-Mobile $800 Special AT&T $800 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review
Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
Next iPhone to offer in-screen Touch ID; may be called iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Apple has started work on a foldable iPhone

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Popular stories
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from T-Mobile without adding a line or porting over a number
Popular stories
DuckDuckGo handles over 102.2 million search requests in one day for a new company record
Popular stories
Samsung confirms more of its upcoming smartphones will ship without chargers, earphones
Popular stories
Fourth time might be the charm for Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE touchscreen issues
Popular stories
Samsung is trying to make amends to Galaxy S21 5G buyers for ditching the charger (or not)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless