Samsung Android

The Galaxy S20 and Ultra release date may be sooner than we think

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 03, 2020, 5:46 AM
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra release date may be sooner than we think
Samsung has been scheduling its Unpacked events and releases around the Galaxy S and Note families like clockwork in the past few years. Thus, when the company's press office invited us for a show on February 11, we assumed that the eventual S20 series it will unveil would have a Friday, March 6 release date at the earliest.

There were even rumors that Samsung may release the phones the next Friday, March 13. Given that this would mark almost a month gap between launch and announcement, that March 13 release date seemed improbable, so we eventually settled on March 6. Even that, however, was a bit of a bummer given the three weeks pause for what is the most anticipated Samsung lineup in years.

Last year, Samsung announced the S10 series on February 20th, and released them in the US in earnest on March 8th. It wasn't a leap year like 2020, so the gap was a bit over two weeks which jibed with Samsung's usual release schedule.

Samsung Galaxy S20 launch may be pulled for the end of February


Long story short, the Israeli office of Samsung is now suggesting that the company could pull an Apple, and release the S20 series soon after the initial unveiling, at least in Israel, tips the local tech blog Gadgety. A launch date event has been scheduled for February 20, a week after the unveiling in San Francisco, as you can see in the invitation below.


That, of course, doesn't mean that Samsung will release the device right then and there, but if we follow the historical schedule, the S20 family launch should not be preceded by the unveiling with much more than two weeks which would pull the release date from the current March 6  bandied about, to February 28 which is more like it.

As for the pricing, a drastic design rework is not expected, save for the camera island, but the addition of 5G could mean starting tags that are way above the Galaxy S10 prices, as even the 4G models would be ranging from $849-$1299 depending on the model and the storage. 

Put a 5G connectivity in the mix, and we may indeed be looking at $999 for an S20 with mmWave modem support. Here are all the known specs and features of the S20 family so far to make up your mind if it will all be worth it.

Galaxy S20, S20+ (S11) and Ultra specs and prices


Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+)Galaxy S20+ (S11)Galaxy S20 (S11e)
Design and dimensionsGlass&metal
166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm
(10.2 mm at the camera bump)
Exclusive Danish fabric Kvadrat case		Glass&metal 
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm 
(8.9mm at the camera bump)		Glass&metal
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
(9.1mm at the camera bump)
Display6.9" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution 6.7" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution6.2" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution
Cameras108MP main
48MP periscope 'Space Zoom', up to 10x hybrid and 100x digital magnification
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
40MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

Features:   

Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

 
Features:

Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas		12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording


 
Features:   

Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
Processor(s)Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
Memoryfrom 12GB RAM/128GB to 16GB RAM/512GB basic storage from 12GB RAM/128GB basic storagefrom 12GB RAM/128GB basic storage
Battery5000mAh4500mAh4000mAh
Price (expected)from $1399 (5G model only), Galaxy Buds+ pre-order giftfrom $999 (4G version), $1199 (5G version), Galaxy Buds+ pre-order giftfrom $849 (4G version), $999 (5G version), Galaxy Buds+ pre-order gift
Release dateAnnouncement 2/11, release Friday, 2/28 or 3/6Announcement 2/11, release Friday, 2/28 or 3/6Announcement 2/11, release Friday, 2/28 or 3/6



Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.9" 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 128GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon

Popular stories

T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless