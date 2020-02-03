The Galaxy S20 and Ultra release date may be sooner than we think





There were even rumors that Samsung may release the phones the next Friday, March 13. Given that this would mark almost a month gap between launch and announcement, that March 13 release date seemed improbable, so we eventually settled on March 6. Even that, however, was a bit of a bummer given the three weeks pause for what is the most anticipated Samsung lineup in years.





Last year, Samsung announced the S10 series on February 20th, and released them in the US in earnest on March 8th. It wasn't a leap year like 2020, so the gap was a bit over two weeks which jibed with Samsung's usual release schedule.





Samsung Galaxy S20 launch may be pulled for the end of February





Long story short, the Israeli office of Samsung is now suggesting that the company could pull an Apple, and release the S20 series soon after the initial unveiling, at least in Israel, tips the local tech blog Gadgety . A launch date event has been scheduled for February 20, a week after the unveiling in San Francisco, as you can see in the invitation below.







That, of course, doesn't mean that Samsung will release the device right then and there, but if we follow the historical schedule, the S20 family launch should not be preceded by the unveiling with much more than two weeks which would pull the release date from the current March 6 bandied about, to February 28 which is more like it.

As for the pricing, a drastic design rework is not expected, save for the camera island, but the addition of 5G could mean starting tags that are way above the As for the pricing, a drastic design rework is not expected, save for the camera island, but the addition of 5G could mean starting tags that are way above the Galaxy S10 prices, as even the 4G models would be ranging from $849-$1299 depending on the model and the storage.

Put a 5G connectivity in the mix, and we may indeed be looking at $999 for an S20 with mmWave modem support. Here are all the known specs and features of the S20 family so far to make up your mind if it will all be worth it.

Galaxy S20, S20+ (S11) and Ultra specs and prices









I got more UK prices, likely more accurate than earlier:



S20 4G: £799

S20 5G: £874

S20+ 4G: £999

S20+ 5G: £1074

S20 Ultra 5G: £1149



These seem most accurate, but once again, they can always change. This source has proved a bit more accurate than others. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 2, 2020

