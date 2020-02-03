The Galaxy S20 and Ultra release date may be sooner than we think
Last year, Samsung announced the S10 series on February 20th, and released them in the US in earnest on March 8th. It wasn't a leap year like 2020, so the gap was a bit over two weeks which jibed with Samsung's usual release schedule.
Samsung Galaxy S20 launch may be pulled for the end of February
That, of course, doesn't mean that Samsung will release the device right then and there, but if we follow the historical schedule, the S20 family launch should not be preceded by the unveiling with much more than two weeks which would pull the release date from the current March 6 bandied about, to February 28 which is more like it.
As for the pricing, a drastic design rework is not expected, save for the camera island, but the addition of 5G could mean starting tags that are way above the Galaxy S10 prices, as even the 4G models would be ranging from $849-$1299 depending on the model and the storage.
Put a 5G connectivity in the mix, and we may indeed be looking at $999 for an S20 with mmWave modem support. Here are all the known specs and features of the S20 family so far to make up your mind if it will all be worth it.
Galaxy S20, S20+ (S11) and Ultra specs and prices
|Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+)
|Galaxy S20+ (S11)
|Galaxy S20 (S11e)
|Design and dimensions
|Glass&metal
166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm
(10.2 mm at the camera bump)
Exclusive Danish fabric Kvadrat case
|Glass&metal
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm
(8.9mm at the camera bump)
|Glass&metal
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
(9.1mm at the camera bump)
|Display
|6.9" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution
|6.7" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution
|6.2" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution
|Cameras
|108MP main
48MP periscope 'Space Zoom', up to 10x hybrid and 100x digital magnification
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
40MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Features:
Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Features:
Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
|12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording
Features:
Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
|Processor(s)
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
|Memory
|from 12GB RAM/128GB to 16GB RAM/512GB basic storage
|from 12GB RAM/128GB basic storage
|from 12GB RAM/128GB basic storage
|Battery
|5000mAh
|4500mAh
|4000mAh
|Price (expected)
|from $1399 (5G model only), Galaxy Buds+ pre-order gift
|from $999 (4G version), $1199 (5G version), Galaxy Buds+ pre-order gift
|from $849 (4G version), $999 (5G version), Galaxy Buds+ pre-order gift
|Release date
|Announcement 2/11, release Friday, 2/28 or 3/6
|Announcement 2/11, release Friday, 2/28 or 3/6
|Announcement 2/11, release Friday, 2/28 or 3/6
I got more UK prices, likely more accurate than earlier:— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 2, 2020
S20 4G: £799
S20 5G: £874
S20+ 4G: £999
S20+ 5G: £1074
S20 Ultra 5G: £1149
These seem most accurate, but once again, they can always change. This source has proved a bit more accurate than others.
