 Samsung's classic Galaxy S20 and S20 FE are on sale at irresistible prices today only
Samsung's classic Galaxy S20 and S20 FE are on sale at irresistible prices today only

Samsung's classic Galaxy S20 and S20 FE are on sale at irresistible prices today only
If you're on a tight budget and currently debating between something like Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's Pixel 6a for your next Android handset purchase, it might be wise to take a moment and consider the Galaxy S20 and S20 FE as well.

These two 2020-released powerhouses are arguably still more impressive than many of the best mid-range phones around, and if you know where to look (as well as when), they can also be cheaper than today's top affordable options in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S20

5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Color Options, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty
$259 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Color Options, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty
$249 99
Buy at Woot

Today is when you should look to spend around 250 bucks on your choice of the two high-end devices in refurbished condition over at Woot, where these Snapdragon 865 bad boys have never been this cheap before.

Although sold with a "moderate" level of wear and tear "including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings", the deeply discounted Galaxy S20-series phones are guaranteed to come in "full working" condition backed by a 90-day seller warranty, which is pretty much the best scenario you can hope for when buying such an old product.

The 5G-enabled S20 and S20 FE, of course, continue to defy their advanced age on many levels, sharing the same zippy (by 2022 mid-range standards, at least) aforementioned processor while running Android 12 on the software side of things and looking destined for an official Android 13 promotion at some point next year.

Unsurprisingly, the "vanilla" Galaxy S20 is (slightly) costlier than its Fan Edition cousin, at $259.99 compared to $249.99, with the $10 difference feeling more than justified when you consider the sharper display, higher-quality build, and superior camera system of said pricier model.

The Galaxy S20 FE, meanwhile, comes with a larger screen and a larger battery in tow, which we're fairly certain many of you will view as a more crucial strength than the (marginal) affordability advantage. 

All in all, both of these low-cost refurbished Android soldiers look like amazing bargains right now, and given that Woot's killer new deals are set to expire at the end of the day, you'd be lucky to get either one in any color option (with a whole bunch of them being available at the time of this writing).

