This 'Samsung certified renewed' Galaxy S20 FE 5G is way too cheap to ignore right now





Of course, it's extremely easy to get the 5G-enabled 6.5-inch oldie at significantly lower prices nowadays than what would have been considered "normal" back in the fall of 2020, and if you hurry, Woot will hook you up with a simply irresistible "Samsung certified renewed" unit.

This is not your typical refurb, mind you, having cleared "more than 400 rigorous tests" to ensure both like-new functionality and a complete lack of cosmetic imperfections. That entire comprehensive inspection process is performed by Samsung itself, which essentially "remanufactures" every single of these certified renewed devices before, well, certifying them for a resale at $279.99 a pop with a brand-new battery under the hood and a new charging cable included in brand-new original packaging.





Perhaps most importantly (and definitely most impressively), your 280 bucks will buy you a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, further attesting to the flawless condition of the unlocked 128GB handsets on sale for a limited time at Amazon's always generous and always reliable daughter e-tailer.





Although Woot lists this amazing new deal as a "Samsung Day" affair, its expiration date is still almost two whole weeks away at the time of this writing. That is, if and only if we assume inventory will hold up until September 1, which feels like a stretch.





After all, there's just one color option in stock (namely, cloud navy), and in addition to 5G support for all US networks, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, the Galaxy S20 FE also has a microSD card slot, once-mighty Snapdragon 865 processor, hefty 4,500mAh battery, decent triple rear-facing camera system, and Android 12 software going for it out the box. Oh, and Samsung is promising to deliver an Android 13 update as well.





That's a pretty much impossible-to-beat list of features today at under three Benjamins... with a 12-month warranty.

Given its advanced age and current abundance of solid alternatives with newer and arguably better hardware available at very reasonable prices, we can totally understand why you'd "normally" be inclined to brush off the Galaxy S20 FE.