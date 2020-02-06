All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged





Samsung's "Premium Hole" Infinity-O display design from the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ trickled down to the Galaxy S20 family as well, while the looks at the back are a continuation of what Samsung started with its latest Galaxy A51 and A71 midrangers, thanks to the huge rectangular camera islands.









The rather different camera setup on their backs means that accessory makers had to rework their wares for the fresh design in comparison with, well, everything that Samsung has released so far.



Thanks to a generous Ishan Agarwal post, the tipsters from PriceBaba sent us pictures of all the official cases and covers for the Galaxy s20 that Samsung is about to unleash on our unsuspecting heads.





We begin rounding up some of the best official cases and covers for Samsung's newest trio of flagships to help you choose what to wrap your precious with when you order with the all-important affordable ones.





Galaxy S20 silicone and leather cases





Buying an all-glass $999 phone and hiding the shimmering colors in a case is not everybody's cup of tea, but is somewhat inevitable. Unfortunately, Samsung's most sought after Clear Cover line for the Galaxy S20 is not depicted in the leaked press shots, but the next best thing is, and it's the silicone wrapper.





While we are not big fans of Samsung's basic silicone cases (they are as bad as Apple's), they are an affordable way to protect your phone from the elements and accidents of everyday life.





They come in a variety of colors, but the soft, rubbery silicone finish is marred by the amount of dust and pocket lint that sticks to the surface when you put it in your pocket. The non-slip finish also makes it extremely hard to take out of said pocket without taking the whole lining out, too. In any case, we hope that Samsung has used something else as a surface this time around.





The leather cases are, however, a different ballgame, as they are made of quality material, feel premium in the hand, and are easy to slip in and out of your pocket. Needless to say, they are way more expensive, too.













Galaxy S20 rugged protective and LED wallet covers and cases









Samsung's LED cover is interesting because it draws power from the S20 via NFC, as a recent FCC vertification for that case demonstrated. This allows it to display either a flickering-star kind of night sky, or a very low-resolution emoji of your choice. The emoji can be set to be displayed while the camera is in operation – we guess the goal is to display a smiling emoji to prompt a smile in the person that you're taking a photograph of. How much battery all of this pleasure sucks out of your phone is unknown, hopefully it's not much.



The phone's NFC cannot be used for other purposes in the meantime, and you can't use the Wireless Powershare feature of the S20 which is rather off. If you place the phone on a wireless charger, it does charge, but it also automatically disables the LED effects of the case, and then it doesn't reenable them as you finish charging – you're left to do that manually.





The S-View Flip and LED Wallet covers, are also tons of fun, albeit a bit impractical for everyday usage when you have to flip open the top each time you want to use the phone or even take a picture. The rugged protective case with a kickstand we know and love from previous Samsung gear is also here, but, while it offers the utmost protection, we can imagine the size of the huge S20 Ultra cased in it. Thankfully, this one below is for the S20 where it would be more practical.









With prices like those scheduled for the Galaxy S20 series, a good wrapper will be an obligatory purchase, and we have all the official cases with the new design to show for it.