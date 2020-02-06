T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Accessories Samsung Android

All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 06, 2020, 4:08 AM
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
With prices like those scheduled for the Galaxy S20 series, a good wrapper will be an obligatory purchase, and we have all the official cases with the new design to show for it. 

Samsung's "Premium Hole" Infinity-O display design from the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ trickled down to the Galaxy S20 family as well, while the looks at the back are a continuation of what Samsung started with its latest Galaxy A51 and A71 midrangers, thanks to the huge rectangular camera islands.

Coupled with the shaved-off top and bottom bezels (even when compared to its Galaxy S10 predecessors), the Galaxy S20 family requires a novel case-making approach that just barely wraps around the extremely thin bezels and the almost flat display on the sides.

The rather different camera setup on their backs means that accessory makers had to rework their wares for the fresh design in comparison with, well, everything that Samsung has released so far.

Thanks to a generous Ishan Agarwal post, the tipsters from PriceBaba sent us pictures of all the official cases and covers for the Galaxy s20 that Samsung is about to unleash on our unsuspecting heads. 

We begin rounding up some of the best official cases and covers for Samsung's newest trio of flagships to help you choose what to wrap your precious with when you order with the all-important affordable ones.

Galaxy S20 silicone and leather cases


Buying an all-glass $999 phone and hiding the shimmering colors in a case is not everybody's cup of tea, but is somewhat inevitable. Unfortunately, Samsung's most sought after Clear Cover line for the Galaxy S20 is not depicted in the leaked press shots, but the next best thing is, and it's the silicone wrapper.

While we are not big fans of Samsung's basic silicone cases (they are as bad as Apple's), they are an affordable way to protect your phone from the elements and accidents of everyday life. 

They come in a variety of colors, but the soft, rubbery silicone finish is marred by the amount of dust and pocket lint that sticks to the surface when you put it in your pocket. The non-slip finish also makes it extremely hard to take out of said pocket without taking the whole lining out, too. In any case, we hope that Samsung has used something else as a surface this time around. 

The leather cases are, however, a different ballgame, as they are made of quality material, feel premium in the hand, and are easy to slip in and out of your pocket. Needless to say, they are way more expensive, too.



Galaxy S20 rugged protective and LED wallet covers and cases



Samsung's LED cover is interesting because it draws power from the S20 via NFC, as a recent FCC vertification for that case demonstrated. This allows it to display either a flickering-star kind of night sky, or a very low-resolution emoji of your choice. The emoji can be set to be displayed while the camera is in operation – we guess the goal is to display a smiling emoji to prompt a smile in the person that you're taking a photograph of. How much battery all of this pleasure sucks out of your phone is unknown, hopefully it's not much.

The phone's NFC cannot be used for other purposes in the meantime, and you can't use the Wireless Powershare feature of the S20 which is rather off. If you place the phone on a wireless charger, it does charge, but it also automatically disables the LED effects of the case, and then it doesn't reenable them as you finish charging – you're left to do that manually.

The S-View Flip and LED Wallet covers, are also tons of fun, albeit a bit impractical for everyday usage when you have to flip open the top each time you want to use the phone or even take a picture. The rugged protective case with a kickstand we know and love from previous Samsung gear is also here, but, while it offers the utmost protection, we can imagine the size of the huge S20 Ultra cased in it. Thankfully, this one below is for the S20 where it would be more practical.


Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

hatijer
Reply

1. hatijer

Posts: 3; Member since: 3 min ago

My real time work with facebook Im making over $2000 a month operating low maintenance. I continued hearing distinctive people divulge to me how an lousy lot cash they can make on line so I selected to research it.     Here is I started to............   www.more55.com    

posted on 2 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless