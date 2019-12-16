Sprint

Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Dec 16, 2019, 9:51 AM
Image is with illustrative purposes. Actual prize color and specifications may differ.
This giveaway is open to US residents only.
  
It is the season of gift giving! We have partnered with Sprint to give away two brand-new phones to two lucky winners. One will get the super-sleek Galaxy S10 while the other will walk away with the shiny Galaxy Note 10.

Visit Sprint's website for the latest deals on the latest phones


Of course, none of this would be possible if it weren't for Sprint who has been on a roll of giving back this month. Right now, you can start an account on the new Kickstart Unlimited program and get an unlimited plan for just $35 per month!

Get Sprint Unlimited for just $35 per month


So, how do you enter? Simple! Just fill out any (or all!) of the entries in the Gleam widget below and you will be entered in the raffle. You have until the 31st of December to enter. Winners will be announced in early January.

Samsung Galaxy Holiday Giveaway by Sprint and PhoneArena

  • By entering this promotion, participants agree to be bound by these terms and that the decision of PhoneArena is final and binding in all matters relating to this promotion.
  • The draw is open only to readers aged 18 or over residing in the United States, other than employees of PhoneArena, its agencies or their families.
  • Phone Arena and Sprint reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if this is necessary for reasons beyond its control. No cash alternative to the prize will be offered.
  • Phone Arena reserves the right to re-draw the prize if the prize winner does not reply within three days after being contacted.
  • Phone Arena accepts no responsibility for any loss, damage, injury or disappointment suffered by any entrant resulting from entering this prize draw or by the entrant's acceptance of the prize.
  • Phone Arena reserves the right to alter, amend or foreclose this Free Prize Draw without prior notice in the event of unforeseen circumstances, which make this unavoidable.​
  • This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

