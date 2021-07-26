Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
Samsung Software updates 5G

July security patch reportedly breaks Galaxy S10 5G's face recognition feature

Iskra Petrova
By
0
July security patch reportedly breaks Galaxy S10 5G's face recognition feature
Owners of the 2019 Galaxy S10 5G have now reported an update that introduced a bug to their devices, reports SlashGear. Apparently, not all S10 5G units have been affected, but Samsung has acknowledged the issue in a blog post in Korean.

An update to the Galaxy S10 5G reportedly broke the face recognition feature


The Galaxy S10 5G was Samsung's first phone with a front-facing 3D Time-of-Flight ToF sensor, accompanying the under-display fingerprint scanner. And now, this feature appears to have been broken by a recent simple update, issued by the company.

Users from South Korea have reported in a Samsung blog that after the recent update, the front camera of the S10 5G is not working at all, the camera app is buggy, and some have even claimed the battery drains faster and the phone gets warmer for no reason. As for the face recognition feature, reportedly it doesn't give a message that it doesn't recognize the user, but the screen just goes black.

A forum moderator has stated that the company is looking into the issue. At this time, there is no solution or workaround given by the company, so users using Face Recognition should most probably switch to the fingerprint scanner if they are experiencing the issue.

Reportedly, the issue may have been introduced with the July security patch. If you rock a Galaxy S10 5G and you use its Face recognition, it might be better to wait for the issue to be resolved before installing the update.

Have you experienced such an issue with your Galaxy S10 5G? Tell us in the comments!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Galaxy S10 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G View Full specs
$1150 Samsung $670 Amazon $360 Newegg
  • Display 6.7 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest News

Apple to equip all its devices with Face ID, including Macs and the iPhone SE line
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple to equip all its devices with Face ID, including Macs and the iPhone SE line
Unlocked Google Pixel 4 is half off at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Unlocked Google Pixel 4 is half off at Amazon
Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series
OnePlus Nord N10 5G finally getting Android 11 in Europe and North America
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus Nord N10 5G finally getting Android 11 in Europe and North America
Galaxy S22 series model numbers leaked online
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Galaxy S22 series model numbers leaked online
Battle between Android and iOS over smartphone sales is bogus say court documents
by Alan Friedman,  3
Battle between Android and iOS over smartphone sales is bogus say court documents
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless