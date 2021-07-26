July security patch reportedly breaks Galaxy S10 5G's face recognition feature

Owners of the 2019 Galaxy S10 5G
have now reported an update that introduced a bug to their devices, reports SlashGear
. Apparently, not all S10 5G units have been affected, but Samsung
has acknowledged the issue in a blog post in Korean
.
An update to the Galaxy S10 5G reportedly broke the face recognition feature
The Galaxy S10
5G was Samsung's first phone with a front-facing 3D Time-of-Flight ToF sensor, accompanying the under-display fingerprint scanner. And now, this feature appears to have been broken by a recent simple update, issued by the company.
Users from South Korea have reported in a Samsung blog that after the recent update, the front camera of the S10 5G is not working at all, the camera app is buggy, and some have even claimed the battery drains faster and the phone gets warmer for no reason. As for the face recognition feature, reportedly it doesn't give a message that it doesn't recognize the user, but the screen just goes black.
A forum moderator has stated that the company is looking into the issue. At this time, there is no solution or workaround given by the company, so users using Face Recognition should most probably switch to the fingerprint scanner if they are experiencing the issue.
Reportedly, the issue may have been introduced with the July security patch. If you rock a Galaxy S10 5G and you use its Face recognition, it might be better to wait for the issue to be resolved before installing the update.
