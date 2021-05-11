Samsung's venerable Galaxy Note 9 and S10e powerhouses are cheaper than ever (refurbished)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









While you can obviously get significantly faster and prettier handsets right now... at around $1,000 (or more), these bad boys are available today only for less than three Benjamins a pop in refurbished condition.





More specifically, Woot is currently charging as little as $239.99 for a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10e in your choice of Prism Black or Prism Blue colors and $269.99 for a 128GB Galaxy Note 9 in a single Midnight Black hue. Both devices are unlocked to support US GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, shipping for free for Prime members alongside a 90-day warranty from the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer.





Rigorously tested to certify their "full working condition", these venerable Android powerhouses may exhibit a "moderate level of wear & tear." That's nothing to be afraid of, naturally, especially with their batteries also tested to function at "minimum 85 percent capacity."









The slightly older model is perfect for cash-strapped S Pen enthusiasts who want to have as much screen real estate as possible, while the newer smartphone features a considerably more compact body and the latest (stable) version of Android