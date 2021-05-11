Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android Deals

Samsung's venerable Galaxy Note 9 and S10e powerhouses are cheaper than ever (refurbished)

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 11, 2021, 8:54 AM
Samsung's venerable Galaxy Note 9 and S10e powerhouses are cheaper than ever (refurbished)
If our top picks for 2021's best phones under $400 list don't impress you much for some reason, it might not be such a bad idea to consider a couple of ultra-affordable alternatives from several years back as well.

Of course, Samsung's early 2019-released Galaxy S10e and 2018's Galaxy Note 9 haven't always been a bargain hunter's wet dream, initially costing a pretty penny with blazing fast processors and super-sharp displays in tow.

While you can obviously get significantly faster and prettier handsets right now... at around $1,000 (or more), these bad boys are available today only for less than three Benjamins a pop in refurbished condition.

More specifically, Woot is currently charging as little as $239.99 for a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10e in your choice of Prism Black or Prism Blue colors and $269.99 for a 128GB Galaxy Note 9 in a single Midnight Black hue. Both devices are unlocked to support US GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, shipping for free for Prime members alongside a 90-day warranty from the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer.

Rigorously tested to certify their "full working condition", these venerable Android powerhouses may exhibit a "moderate level of wear & tear." That's nothing to be afraid of, naturally, especially with their batteries also tested to function at "minimum 85 percent capacity."

Incredibly well-reviewed back in the day, the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10e remain much more powerful and better-looking than all the "modern" mid-rangers they're now competing against in the sub-$300 segment.

The slightly older model is perfect for cash-strapped S Pen enthusiasts who want to have as much screen real estate as possible, while the newer smartphone features a considerably more compact body and the latest (stable) version of Android.

Related phones

Galaxy Note9
Samsung Galaxy Note9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.5
$270 Special Woot $1250 Samsung $1400 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10e View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.2

User Score:

9.3
$240 Special Woot $1000 Samsung $346 eBay
  • Display 5.8 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

