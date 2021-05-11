Samsung's venerable Galaxy Note 9 and S10e powerhouses are cheaper than ever (refurbished)
Of course, Samsung's early 2019-released Galaxy S10e and 2018's Galaxy Note 9 haven't always been a bargain hunter's wet dream, initially costing a pretty penny with blazing fast processors and super-sharp displays in tow.
More specifically, Woot is currently charging as little as $239.99 for a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10e in your choice of Prism Black or Prism Blue colors and $269.99 for a 128GB Galaxy Note 9 in a single Midnight Black hue. Both devices are unlocked to support US GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, shipping for free for Prime members alongside a 90-day warranty from the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer.
Incredibly well-reviewed back in the day, the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10e remain much more powerful and better-looking than all the "modern" mid-rangers they're now competing against in the sub-$300 segment.
The slightly older model is perfect for cash-strapped S Pen enthusiasts who want to have as much screen real estate as possible, while the newer smartphone features a considerably more compact body and the latest (stable) version of Android.