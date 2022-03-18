Galaxy Note 20 series now start getting the One UI 4.1 update

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra getting One UI 4.1

One UI 4.1 brings improvement in Calendar, Samsung Pay, RAM Plus, and more

The app is basically for photography enthusiasts and it comes with many features and editing tools, as well as ISO control and choosing between multiple lenses to capture any subject or scene.



Read more on: Expert RAW camera app





Additionally, with One UI 4.1 you get a new Smart Calendar, which provides a seamless experience to your schedule. Basically, it will be able to take data from all messaging apps to schedule meetings for you in the Calendar app.







Last but not least, Samsung Pay also gets an improvement with this update. Now, you will be able to store your drivers' license, boarding passes, car keys and movie tickets in the app. Another feature that One UI 4.1 brings is RAM Plus, which gives you the choice to get more virtual RAM for better multitasking.

