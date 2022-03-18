 Galaxy Note 20 series now start getting the One UI 4.1 update - PhoneArena

Samsung Android Software updates

Galaxy Note 20 series now start getting the One UI 4.1 update

Iskra Petrova
By
1
Galaxy Note 20 series now start getting One UI 4.1 update
One UI 4.1 was introduced with the flagship series Galaxy S22, and a few days ago, Samsung announced it is starting to bring the new OS experience to older flagship models as well. Now, the Galaxy Note 20 series has started to get the One UI 4.1 update (via GSMArena). You will now be able to enjoy plenty of new features, as well as bug fixes that the skin on top of Android 12 brings.

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra getting One UI 4.1


OneUI 4.1 comes with firmware version N98xFXXU3FVC5 (here, the x stands for a digit representative of the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra phones), and it should be available on your phone in the Settings menu, under the Software Update tab.

One UI 4.1 brings a lot of exciting new improvements alongside your standard bug fixes and security patches. Let's explore here what you will get.

One UI 4.1 brings improvement in Calendar, Samsung Pay, RAM Plus, and more


Recently, Samsung announced all the changes that the One UI 4.1 skin will bring to your phone, but of course, some of those depend on the specific model and whether it can support it.

In a nutshell, you will get Google Duo Live Sharing, the Expert RAW app (it is currently available for the S21 Ultra and the S22, but Samsung did say it will be available for the Note 20 Ultra later on), Object Eraser, Streamlined Photo Sharing experience, and a Grammarly-powered keyboard.

An interesting feature is the Object Eraser, which will allow you to erase shadows and light reflections in your photos for a better and less distracting image.

As another photo-centered experience, some of the models will get the Expert RAW app. As we mentioned above, the app is currently available for the S21 Ultra and the S22 series, but according to Samsung's blog post from earlier, it would be coming to the Note 20 Ultra sometime later this year.

The app is basically for photography enthusiasts and it comes with many features and editing tools, as well as ISO control and choosing between multiple lenses to capture any subject or scene.

Read more on:Expert RAW camera app

Additionally, with One UI 4.1 you get a new Smart Calendar, which provides a seamless experience to your schedule. Basically, it will be able to take data from all messaging apps to schedule meetings for you in the Calendar app.

Last but not least, Samsung Pay also gets an improvement with this update. Now, you will be able to store your drivers' license, boarding passes, car keys and movie tickets in the app. Another feature that One UI 4.1 brings is RAM Plus, which gives you the choice to get more virtual RAM for better multitasking.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless