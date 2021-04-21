Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 20's display gets EPD certification

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 21, 2021, 8:43 PM
Samsung Galaxy Note 20's OLED display has received the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification, reports The Elec.

The certification is awarded in recognition of environmentally friendly products by the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute.

The institute has set certain criteria, such as carbon emission and water usage, to determine if the production process is planet-friendly. It looks at every stage of production.

Galaxy Note 20's screen passed seven criteria set by the agency. The EPD certification was also obtained by the Galaxy Z Flip last year. 

Samsung no longer includes a charger or earphones with its flagship phones. The company says it wants to minimize the impact its devices have on the environment. It has also expanded its Galaxy Upcycling Program to promote the upcycling of old devices to reduce electronic waste.

Apple also doesn't include accessories with its phones for the same reason. In an Environmental Progress Report published recently, the Cupertino giant said it expects 861,000 metric tons of copper, tin, and zinc ore to be saved by the decision. 

Back to the Note 20 duo, the Ultra variant features the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology, which reduces power consumption by up to 20 percent when compared to the low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFT employed by most handsets. The LTPO tech also enables a dynamic refresh rate. 

This year's higher-end iPhone 13 models are also expected to feature LTPO displays and a 120Hz refresh rate.

