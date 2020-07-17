The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G battery and screen size leak at the FCC

Samsung

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jul 17, 2020, 9:29 AM
By now, it's clear that the Galaxy Note 20 will be available in both 5G and LTE-only models, with the 4G version seemingly heading for the global market and sporting Exynos processors, rather than the US carriers.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G finally got its certification list at the FCC under the SM-981B model name disguise and among the myriad of testing reports there that MySmartPrice sifted through, one can note the actual dimensions of the device, the battery model number, and the charging brick specs.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 display size and dimensions


To wit, the Galaxy Note 20's listed dimensions of 161mm x 75.2mm are more compact than the 6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches (162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm) size of the Note 10+ but way larger than the Note 10. 

Given that the Note 20 was rumored to arrive with a 6.4" screen, this size doesn't really indicate a more refined design, with the top and bottom bezels shaved off additionally from the already slim ones on the 2019 Note models. Now, however, the FCC lists the Note 20 as having a "166mm" display diagonal, or about 6.53" display which is a tad larger one that rumored so far.


Samsung Galaxy Note 20 battery and charging speeds


Next in line is the Note 20 battery, denoted with EB-BN980ABY at the FCC, just as previously rumored. Its size was initially said to be 4000mAh which is way larger than the 3500mAh unit in the Note 10, but the latest tip is that it could actually be 4300mAh even, keeping our hopes for the 1080p display phone battery life high. 


The phone will still come with Samsung's tried and true 18W EP-TA800 power adapter for charging that is sufficiently fast, while the Note 20 Ultra 5G is revealed by the FCC to arrive with the newer 25W charger of Samsung.


With this newest piece of info, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra expected battery, charging, and display specs are as follows:

  • Galaxy Note 20 display specs: 6.53" 2345 x 1084, 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz LTPS, 161mm x 75.2mm dimensions
  • Galaxy Note 20 battery capacity: 4300mAh, 18W charging
  • Galaxy Note 20 Plus display specs: 6.87" 3096 x 1444, 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz with LTPO refresh rate
  • Galaxy Note 20 Plus battery capacity: 4500mAh, 25W charging

