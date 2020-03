The Galaxy Note 10 is crazy cheap at BT and ships with a free case

Samsung flagships are often quite expensive but when new models come along the older ones typically become cheaper both unlocked and through mobile network providers. That is exactly what has happened to the Galaxy Note 10 now than the Galaxy S20 series is here.The standard Galaxy Note 10 model is now available unlocked for only £649 at the online BT Shop . It typically retails for £869 in the UK, meaning customers will be making a huge saving of £220 on the premium flagship.But things get even better for customers if you order soon. That’s because BT Shop is currently offering a free case worth up to £30 from CaseStation with each Galaxy Note 10 purchase.Samsung, on the other hand, is running a very impressive cashback promotion until March 31st that instantly makes buyers eligible for a £100 cashback via bank transfer. The Galaxy Note 10’s price tag effectively drops down to an incredible £549 as a result of this, making it almost as cheap as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display paired with minimal bezels and a centered punch hole that is home to a 10-megapixel selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the flagships boasts a versatile triple-camera setup on the back.Powering the device is the high-end Exynos 9820 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and an incredible 256GB of internal storage. A 3,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging is present too.Completing the package is Android 10 and One UI 2.0, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and support for HDR10+ video content.