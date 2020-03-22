The Galaxy Note 10 is crazy cheap at BT and ships with a free case
The standard Galaxy Note 10 model is now available unlocked for only £649 at the online BT Shop. It typically retails for £869 in the UK, meaning customers will be making a huge saving of £220 on the premium flagship.
Samsung, on the other hand, is running a very impressive cashback promotion until March 31st that instantly makes buyers eligible for a £100 cashback via bank transfer. The Galaxy Note 10’s price tag effectively drops down to an incredible £549 as a result of this, making it almost as cheap as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display paired with minimal bezels and a centered punch hole that is home to a 10-megapixel selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the flagships boasts a versatile triple-camera setup on the back.
Powering the device is the high-end Exynos 9820 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and an incredible 256GB of internal storage. A 3,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging is present too.
Completing the package is Android 10 and One UI 2.0, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and support for HDR10+ video content.