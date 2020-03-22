Samsung Android Deals

The Galaxy Note 10 is crazy cheap at BT and ships with a free case

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 22, 2020, 2:33 PM
The Galaxy Note 10 is crazy cheap at BT and ships with a free case
Samsung flagships are often quite expensive but when new models come along the older ones typically become cheaper both unlocked and through mobile network providers. That is exactly what has happened to the Galaxy Note 10 now than the Galaxy S20 series is here.

The standard Galaxy Note 10 model is now available unlocked for only £649 at the online BT Shop. It typically retails for £869 in the UK, meaning customers will be making a huge saving of £220 on the premium flagship.

But things get even better for customers if you order soon. That’s because BT Shop is currently offering a free case worth up to £30 from CaseStation with each Galaxy Note 10 purchase.

Samsung, on the other hand, is running a very impressive cashback promotion until March 31st that instantly makes buyers eligible for a £100 cashback via bank transfer. The Galaxy Note 10’s price tag effectively drops down to an incredible £549 as a result of this, making it almost as cheap as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display paired with minimal bezels and a centered punch hole that is home to a 10-megapixel selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the flagships boasts a versatile triple-camera setup on the back.

Powering the device is the high-end Exynos 9820 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and an incredible 256GB of internal storage. A 3,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging is present too.

Completing the package is Android 10 and One UI 2.0, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and support for HDR10+ video content.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$520
Who needs a Galaxy S20 when a Galaxy Note 10+ with warranty is on sale at less than $600?
Who needs a Galaxy S20 when a Galaxy Note 10+ with warranty is on sale at less than $600?
Three UK has a great OnePlus 7T deal with unlimited data for existing customers
Three UK has a great OnePlus 7T deal with unlimited data for existing customers
Samsung's Galaxy S10+ and Google's Pixel 2 are the big stars of Woot's latest sale
Samsung's Galaxy S10+ and Google's Pixel 2 are the big stars of Woot's latest sale
-100%
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is free at launch with AT&T installments
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is free at launch with AT&T installments
Check out these killer new Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H
Check out these killer new Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H
A bunch of Fossil Sport and Gen 4 smartwatches are on sale at incredibly low prices
Expires in - 1w 10hA bunch of Fossil Sport and Gen 4 smartwatches are on sale at incredibly low prices

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless