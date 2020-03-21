iOS Android Apps Coronavirus

New iOS and Android app could stop the spread of COVID-19

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 21, 2020, 4:25 PM
New iOS and Android app could stop the spread of COVID-19
According to Reuters, a new mobile app has been launched by the Singapore government that helps the authorities know who has been in contact with people infected with coronavirus, The app, called TraceTogether, exchanges Bluetooth signals with participating phones that are within six and a half feet of each other. Each encounter will be stored locally by each phone that has the app installed.

When a person is confirmed to have coronavirus, the health ministry will request that the information from his/her phone be sent to them; compliance with this is not an option. An official statement reveals that the government will not have access to this information until it is sent to them. English language Singapore broadcaster CNA posted a video on YouTube that shows how the app works.



The app was developed by Singapore’s Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and the Health Ministry. Data stored on individuals' phones will be encrypted and the app will not be able to access a user's location data. Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state, said, "The engineering has preserved the privacy of the users from each other.." The government is not forcing its citizens to install the TraceTogether app but encourages people to do so. The listing in the App Store says that the functionality of TraceTogether will be suspended after the crisis ends.

The country is taking the pandemic very seriously and has strict rules that it follows. For example, in February it charged a couple from China with giving authorities false information about their movements; Singapore officials were looking to track the couple's social interactions in the country. Security cameras and police have been used to track suspected carriers of the virus.

TraceTogether is available from the App Store and the Google Play Store. As of yesterday, Singapore had 385 confirmed COVID-19 cases with zero deaths. With the app, the government can keep track of people who were in contact with an infected person and use this info to stop the spread of the disease.

It might be a good idea for other countries to consider offering a similar app in order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus and flatten the curve. The latter would allow the disease to run its cost without overtaxing hospitals in a particular country.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Best new phones expected in 2020
Best new phones expected in 2020
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
The Nokia 8.3 5G is here with a powerful chipset, four cameras, and a solid price
The Nokia 8.3 5G is here with a powerful chipset, four cameras, and a solid price
10 best sports games for Android and iOS in 2020
10 best sports games for Android and iOS in 2020
Best mid range affordable flagship phones in 2020
Best mid range affordable flagship phones in 2020
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $450 to $1450!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $450 to $1450!
iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless