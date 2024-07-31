Samsung launches new accessories for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Customers who already bought or consider buying one of Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices – Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Watch 7, will be happy to know that the South Korean giant has just launched a new line of accessories designed in collaboration with The Hershey Company.
Released under its Samsung Friends lifestyle accessory brand, the new collection introduces 12 unique accessories inspired by Hershey’s confectionary packaging for Samsung’s latest devices.
To mark the launch of the new accessories collection, Samsung opened Flip Tour With Hershey’s, a special pop-up at its Gangnam flagship store. The pop-up will be opened until August 11 and allows visitors to check out the new accessories.
Released under its Samsung Friends lifestyle accessory brand, the new collection introduces 12 unique accessories inspired by Hershey’s confectionary packaging for Samsung’s latest devices.
These accessories have already been released in South Korean, but the collection will also be launched later this year in countries including Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and the United States.
To mark the launch of the new accessories collection, Samsung opened Flip Tour With Hershey’s, a special pop-up at its Gangnam flagship store. The pop-up will be opened until August 11 and allows visitors to check out the new accessories.
According to Samsung, visitors “can choose and attach their desired part of food packaging plastics to plate their accessories with 100% recycled material transformed from Hershey’s plastic packaging waste using proprietary Samsung technology and also get a chance to taste limited-edition Hershey’s-themed beverages.”
Samsung Friends accessories collection | Image credits: Samsung
Samsung Friends plans to further expand its range of mobile accessories to feature characters and designs from 17 different iconic brands including Sticky Monster Lab, Keith Haring, Disney, Minions and Pokemon.
Those living in South Korea can already purchase the new accessories at Samsung.com and SLASH B SLASH’s online mall. Unfortunately, Samsung Friends didn’t exactly say when the accessories collection will be introduced in other countries, just that they will be available in the countries mentioned above “later this year.”
Those living in South Korea can already purchase the new accessories at Samsung.com and SLASH B SLASH’s online mall. Unfortunately, Samsung Friends didn’t exactly say when the accessories collection will be introduced in other countries, just that they will be available in the countries mentioned above “later this year.”
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: