Samsung’s latest phone is a déjà vu in most aspects

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M56
Samsung launched a bucketload of cheap Android smartphones in India and continues to introduce new devices at a very high pace. The latest phone announced in India is an M series model that hardly stands out.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 is the successor to last year’s Galaxy M55, but it makes quite a few compromises instead of offering customers upgrades across the board. But first, let’s mention that the Galaxy M56 will be available for purchase in India starting April 23.

Amazon India and Samsung India are selling the phone in Black and Light Green colors for prices starting at Rs 25,000 ($290 / €255). This is unlikely to come to Europe or the United States, or at least not under this name and with this hardware configuration.

If you’re not familiar with the Galaxy M55, we’re going to highlight the main differences between the mid-range phone launched last year and the newly unveiled Galaxy M56. First off, the latter sports a Super AMOLED 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, whereas the Galaxy M55 has a standard AMOLED display.

Unfortunately, the 50-megapixel front-facing camera on the Galaxy M55 has been downgraded to a 12-megapixel selfie snapper on the Galaxy M56. Another major difference is the chipset that powers Samsung’s latest mid-range phone.


Samsung Galaxy M56 is the slimmest in the segment | Images credits: Samsung India

The Galaxy M56 is equipped with an Exynos 1480 processor, which replaces Galaxy M55’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. On the bright side, the Galaxy M56’s display features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and, just like many Samsung phones, it will get six years of Android upgrades and security updates.

The phone comes in two storage options: 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB. It also features the same triple camera as the Galaxy M55: 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro.

Samsung’s Galaxy M56 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging speeds. According to Samsung, the Galaxy M56 is the slimmest phone in the segment at just 7.2mm thickness.

Other highlights of the Galaxy M56 include 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi, built-in GPS, USB type-C port, and Android 15 with One UI 7 on top.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Loading Comments...

