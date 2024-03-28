Samsung Exynos 1480 finally detailed: What is under the hood of the Galaxy A55?

Galaxy A55



The new chipset keeps the same CPU configuration as last year's processor, with four Cortex-A78 big cores and four Cortex-A55 little cores. However, Samsung has increased the peak clock speeds of the Cortex-A78 big cores from 2.4GHz to 2.75GHz. According to Samsung, this results in 13% faster app launching and 18% faster multi-core performance overall.



One of the big upgrades this year is the debut of an AMD GPU in a mid-range Exynos processor. Samsung’s chipset introduces an Xclipse 530 GPU, boasting the latest mobile AMD RDNA architecture.



Console-like graphic features such as variable rate shading and super-resolution are provided by Xclipse 530, promising to amp up your mobile gaming experience. Samsung claims a whopping 53% boost in graphical performance compared to the Exynos 1380’s older Mali-G68 MP5 GPU.



As artificial intelligence is already a big part of the conversation, the Exynos 1480 jumps in by bringing an improved NPU and overall AI engine. The Neural Processing Unit (NPU) is a specialized part of the AI engine designed to efficiently handle AI calculations, while the AI engine includes the hardware and software components on the Exynos 1480 dedicated to handling AI tasks.



Samsung says the Exynos 1480 can handle AI tasks about four times faster than its predecessor. Plus, since the operations happen on your device, Samsung ensures your privacy remains protected.



On-device AI allows AI tasks to be processed directly on a mobile device without needing to connect to a server or cloud. This brings several benefits, like low latency, better security, and flexibility. Plus, on-device AI can be used anytime, even when the device is offline and not connected to a network.







At first glance, the Exynos 1480 offers similar camera capabilities to the Exynos 1380, such as support for a 200MP single camera. However, it also introduces support for 4K/60fps capture, an improvement over the 4K/30fps capture seen on the old chip.



Last but not least, the Exynos 1480 supports Wi-Fi 6E, a faster 5G cellular modem, and Bluetooth 5.3.