Samsung’s new “Monster” phone is the old “Monster” phone in a sleeker body

Samsung Galaxy M36 has a smaller battery than its predecessor | Image credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M35 or Samsung Galaxy M36? Samsung Galaxy M35 because of the bigger battery. I like slimmer phones, so Samsung Galaxy M36 it is. Neither, Samsung Galaxy M series is overrated. Samsung Galaxy M35 because of the bigger battery. 50% I like slimmer phones, so Samsung Galaxy M36 it is. 0% Neither, Samsung Galaxy M series is overrated. 50%

Samsung Galaxy M36 specs at first glance

Display : 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Victus+

: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Victus+ Chipset : Exynos 1380

: Exynos 1380 Memory : 6/8 GB

: 6/8 GB Storage : 128/256 GB

: 128/256 GB Main camera : 50 MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

: 50 MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro Front camera : 13MP

: 13MP Battery : 5,000 mAh, 25W wired charging support

: 5,000 mAh, 25W wired charging support OS : Android 15

Price and availability

We’re not sure why Samsung decided to remove one of the phone’s main selling points, but now that it’s done, Galaxy M36 is 15 percent slimmer than its predecessor. That’s a pretty important change if you’re looking for a thinner phone.According to Samsung, the Galaxy M36 is 7.7mm sleek, a fairly low number compared to Galaxy M35’s 9.1mm chassis. Specs-wise, there’s one more difference between the two phones that’s worth mentioning. The Galaxy M35 has a 6.6-inch display, whereas the Galaxy M36 is expected to sport a slightly larger 6.7-inch screen.The size difference of the display is completely negligible, but what’s really noticeable is the fact that Samsung has decided to replace the Galaxy M35’s punch hole with a rather unfashionable waterdrop notch. This is certainly a choice.The camera island also looks a bit different in comparison with the Galaxy M35’s, but nothing really game-changing. Besides that, the Galaxy M35 and M36 are virtually the same. Both phones use similar chipsets, camera systems, amount of memory and display type.