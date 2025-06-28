Samsung’s new “Monster” phone is the old “Monster” phone in a sleeker body
The Galaxy M36 hits the shelves next month, but Samsung has already revealed its specs, and they’re not new.
Samsung is bringing yet another mid-range smartphone to one of its biggest markets, India. The Galaxy M36 is the sequel to the last year’s Galaxy M35, a device that Samsung has decided to advertise as the “Monster” phone.
At the time Galaxy M35 made its debut in India, a 6,000 mAh battery was enough to use the word “monster” when referring to the mid-range device. These days more companies put 6,000 or even higher batteries onto their phones, so it will most likely become the norm next year.
What’s interesting about the Galaxy M36 is that even though Samsung continues to call everything related to it “monster,” the phone actually comes with a much smaller battery than the predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy M36 has a smaller battery than its predecessor | Image credit: Samsung
We’re not sure why Samsung decided to remove one of the phone’s main selling points, but now that it’s done, Galaxy M36 is 15 percent slimmer than its predecessor. That’s a pretty important change if you’re looking for a thinner phone.
According to Samsung, the Galaxy M36 is 7.7mm sleek, a fairly low number compared to Galaxy M35’s 9.1mm chassis. Specs-wise, there’s one more difference between the two phones that’s worth mentioning. The Galaxy M35 has a 6.6-inch display, whereas the Galaxy M36 is expected to sport a slightly larger 6.7-inch screen.
The camera island also looks a bit different in comparison with the Galaxy M35’s, but nothing really game-changing. Besides that, the Galaxy M35 and M36 are virtually the same. Both phones use similar chipsets, camera systems, amount of memory and display type.
Samsung Galaxy M36 specs at first glance:
The size difference of the display is completely negligible, but what’s really noticeable is the fact that Samsung has decided to replace the Galaxy M35’s punch hole with a rather unfashionable waterdrop notch. This is certainly a choice.
- Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Victus+
- Chipset: Exynos 1380
- Memory: 6/8 GB
- Storage: 128/256 GB
- Main camera: 50 MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
- Front camera: 13MP
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 25W wired charging support
- OS: Android 15
Price and availability
Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy M36 comes in three colors: Velvet Black, Serene Green, and Orange Haze. Open sales will kick off in India on July 12 via Samsung’s website and Amazon.
The cheapest model costs Rs 22,999 ($270 / €230) and comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. For a limited time, Samsung offers customers a massive discount that brings the price down to just Rs 16,499 ($195 / €165).
It’s strange to see a phone like Galaxy M36 being pushed into an already very competitive mid-range segment with nothing to make it stand out. Not to mention that it directly competes with the Galaxy M35, which feels like the better device due to the bigger battery and lower price.
Perhaps Samsung plans to retire the Galaxy M35 and replace it with the new model, in which case now would be a good time to snag one if you’re in the market for a mid-ranger with a huge battery.
