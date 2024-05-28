Samsung unveils a new member of the M family, the Galaxy M35 5G
Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy F55 in India after a 10-day delay, but the South Korean company seems to have much bigger plans for the end of the month. In a surprising move, Samsung unveiled yet another mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M35 5G.
Unfortunately, the Galaxy M35 stands out due to its very high price compared to what it has to offer in terms of specs. Currently, the Galaxy M35 5G is available in Brazil exclusively via the Samsung online store for R$2,699, which is about $470 / €435 (includes a 10 percent discount).
Anyway, the Galaxy M35 5G is not that bad as a mid-range phone. With the exception of the processor inside, Samsung’s new Galaxy device seems like a solid choice for customers in the market for a mid-end smartphone.
For instance, the Galaxy M35 5G boasts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone is powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 25W.
On the bright side, the Galaxy M35 5G includes the full Samsung Knox Vault experience and will be getting 4 years of major Android OS updates, as well as 5 years of security updates.
The reason customers must pay so much for the Galaxy M35 5G might be related to the fact that prices are more volatile and likely to be inflated in Brazil due to high inflation, but this is just a guess.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G
On the back, the phone features a triple camera (50MP + 8MP + 2MP), while in the front there’s a secondary 13-megapixel selfie snapper. Now, the bad part is the Galaxy M35 5G is equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card).
