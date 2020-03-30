Samsung Galaxy M11 goes official with triple-camera setup, headphone jack



Last on the list of internal features is a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging through the included USB-C port. This should provide amazing battery life stats and mean the smartphone will easily last a full day on a single charge.

An Infinity-O display and a triple-camera system

Moving on to the outside of things, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is adorned by a 6.4-inch Infinity-O LCD display. It offers a HD+ (1560 x 720p) resolution and pretty average bezels in terms of thickness, especially when it comes to the chin.



There is also a small punch hole in the top-left corner for the 8-megapixel selfie camera. This offers an f/2.0 aperture and supports Live Focus for portrait photos in addition to Face Unlock for easier device unlocking.



Sitting alongside all of this is a triple-camera setup on the rear. It’s also positioned in the top-left corner and includes a 13-megapixel f/1.8 main camera which should produce acceptable photos.









To better compete with rival smartphones, Samsung has added a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter that boasts an f/2.2 aperture too and a 115-degree field of view. Completing the package is a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor for improved background blur. To ensure photos also look decent in low-light conditions, Samsung has added an LED flash that’s situated to the right of the setup.



Other Samsung Galaxy M11 features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a plastic panel on the back. Buyers will also find a metal frame that houses a volume rocker and power key on the right, a bottom-firing speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M11 colors, announcement, price

Samsung hasn’t announced when the Galaxy M11 will be available to purchase just yet, but the initial launch looks set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before expanding to India and other international markets such as Europe.



The 2019 Galaxy M10 retailed at around $100 but pricing for this newer model hasn’t yet been confirmed. Samsung has, however, revealed that the smartphone will be available to purchase in Black, Blue, and Violet at launch.

In regards to software, the smartphone runs Android 10 and One UI 2.0 straight out of the box. There’s no word on post-release support just yet, but monthly security patches for at least two years are to be expected.