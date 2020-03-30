Samsung Galaxy M11 goes official with triple-camera setup, headphone jack
Up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage
Samsung has chosen not to share which octa-core chipset powers the Galaxy M11 and instead has revealed only the clock speed – 1.8Ghz. But this piece of information falls in line with previous reports about the smartphone being powered by the low-end Snapdragon 450.
Accompanying everything is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is a pretty common setup for this price category. Samsung has announced a separate 4/6GB variant and microSD cards of up to 512GB are supported, meaning buyers can theoretically gain access to up to 576GB of storage.
In regards to software, the smartphone runs Android 10 and One UI 2.0 straight out of the box. There’s no word on post-release support just yet, but monthly security patches for at least two years are to be expected.
Last on the list of internal features is a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging through the included USB-C port. This should provide amazing battery life stats and mean the smartphone will easily last a full day on a single charge.
An Infinity-O display and a triple-camera system
Moving on to the outside of things, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is adorned by a 6.4-inch Infinity-O LCD display. It offers a HD+ (1560 x 720p) resolution and pretty average bezels in terms of thickness, especially when it comes to the chin.
There is also a small punch hole in the top-left corner for the 8-megapixel selfie camera. This offers an f/2.0 aperture and supports Live Focus for portrait photos in addition to Face Unlock for easier device unlocking.
Sitting alongside all of this is a triple-camera setup on the rear. It’s also positioned in the top-left corner and includes a 13-megapixel f/1.8 main camera which should produce acceptable photos.
Other Samsung Galaxy M11 features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a plastic panel on the back. Buyers will also find a metal frame that houses a volume rocker and power key on the right, a bottom-firing speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Samsung Galaxy M11 colors, announcement, price
Samsung hasn’t announced when the Galaxy M11 will be available to purchase just yet, but the initial launch looks set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before expanding to India and other international markets such as Europe.
The 2019 Galaxy M10 retailed at around $100 but pricing for this newer model hasn’t yet been confirmed. Samsung has, however, revealed that the smartphone will be available to purchase in Black, Blue, and Violet at launch.