Samsung Galaxy M11 goes official with triple-camera setup, headphone jack

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 30, 2020, 5:45 AM
One week after unveiling the Galaxy A31 and 17 days after introducing the Galaxy A11, Samsung has today announced yet another budget-friendly smartphone – the Galaxy M11 – which replaces the popular Galaxy M10 from last year.

Up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage


Samsung has chosen not to share which octa-core chipset powers the Galaxy M11 and instead has revealed only the clock speed – 1.8Ghz. But this piece of information falls in line with previous reports about the smartphone being powered by the low-end Snapdragon 450.

If that is indeed the case, customers can expect an acceptable level of performance but nothing too amazing. As a point of reference, Samsung itself most recently used the chipset inside the Galaxy A20s. 

Accompanying everything is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is a pretty common setup for this price category. Samsung has announced a separate 4/6GB variant and microSD cards of up to 512GB are supported, meaning buyers can theoretically gain access to up to 576GB of storage.

In regards to software, the smartphone runs Android 10 and One UI 2.0 straight out of the box. There’s no word on post-release support just yet, but monthly security patches for at least two years are to be expected. 

Last on the list of internal features is a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging through the included USB-C port. This should provide amazing battery life stats and mean the smartphone will easily last a full day on a single charge.

An Infinity-O display and a triple-camera system


Moving on to the outside of things, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is adorned by a 6.4-inch Infinity-O LCD display. It offers a HD+ (1560 x 720p) resolution and pretty average bezels in terms of thickness, especially when it comes to the chin.

There is also a small punch hole in the top-left corner for the 8-megapixel selfie camera. This offers an f/2.0 aperture and supports Live Focus for portrait photos in addition to Face Unlock for easier device unlocking. 

Sitting alongside all of this is a triple-camera setup on the rear. It’s also positioned in the top-left corner and includes a 13-megapixel f/1.8 main camera which should produce acceptable photos. 

To better compete with rival smartphones, Samsung has added a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter that boasts an f/2.2 aperture too and a 115-degree field of view. Completing the package is a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor for improved background blur. To ensure photos also look decent in low-light conditions, Samsung has added an LED flash that’s situated to the right of the setup.

Other Samsung Galaxy M11 features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a plastic panel on the back. Buyers will also find a metal frame that houses a volume rocker and power key on the right, a bottom-firing speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M11 colors, announcement, price


Samsung hasn’t announced when the Galaxy M11 will be available to purchase just yet, but the initial launch looks set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before expanding to India and other international markets such as Europe.

The 2019 Galaxy M10 retailed at around $100 but pricing for this newer model hasn’t yet been confirmed. Samsung has, however, revealed that the smartphone will be available to purchase in Black, Blue, and Violet at launch.

