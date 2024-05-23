Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Samsung Galaxy F series phones start getting the One UI 6.1 update

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update is slowly but surely expanding to more and more Galaxy devices. We told you a few days ago about the first rugged smartphone that Samsung is updating to One UI 6.1, the Galaxy Xcover6 Pro, and now we’re happy to report about another first.

The Galaxy F54 seems to be the first F series phone to receive the One UI 6.1 update, at least according to SamMobile. Obviously, the Galaxy F54 is getting the update in India, so if you own one, you should be looking for firmware version E546BXXU4CXDC.

As expected, the update includes the April 2024 security patch and most of the One UI 6.1 new features and improvements, sans all the Galaxy AI features that are only available on Samsung’s flagships.

The update weighs in at around 2GB, so make sure you have enough free storage before trying to download it. If you haven’t been notified about the update, you might want to check if it’s available by heading to Software update / Download and install.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

