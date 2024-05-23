Samsung Galaxy F series phones start getting the One UI 6.1 update
Up Next:
Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update is slowly but surely expanding to more and more Galaxy devices. We told you a few days ago about the first rugged smartphone that Samsung is updating to One UI 6.1, the Galaxy Xcover6 Pro, and now we’re happy to report about another first.
The Galaxy F54 seems to be the first F series phone to receive the One UI 6.1 update, at least according to SamMobile. Obviously, the Galaxy F54 is getting the update in India, so if you own one, you should be looking for firmware version E546BXXU4CXDC.
The update weighs in at around 2GB, so make sure you have enough free storage before trying to download it. If you haven’t been notified about the update, you might want to check if it’s available by heading to Software update / Download and install.
The Galaxy F54 seems to be the first F series phone to receive the One UI 6.1 update, at least according to SamMobile. Obviously, the Galaxy F54 is getting the update in India, so if you own one, you should be looking for firmware version E546BXXU4CXDC.
As expected, the update includes the April 2024 security patch and most of the One UI 6.1 new features and improvements, sans all the Galaxy AI features that are only available on Samsung’s flagships.
The update weighs in at around 2GB, so make sure you have enough free storage before trying to download it. If you haven’t been notified about the update, you might want to check if it’s available by heading to Software update / Download and install.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: