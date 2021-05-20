$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android Official

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is official with a 120Hz screen and 8GB of RAM

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
May 20, 2021, 6:48 AM
Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is official with a 120Hz screen and 8GB of RAM
The Korean company’s F62 5G was introduced in February, and now the company is starting to update the rest of its F-series Galaxy phones. The Galaxy F52 5G has been announced. The new Samsung budget phone offering will be first sold in China. 

The F52 5G has a 6.6-inch FullHD+ TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the 5G enabled Snapdragon 750G processor. Galaxy F52 5G’s memory is impressive for its price, with the phone rocking 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is a lot for its class of devices. A Micro SD card slot, which supports up to 1TB of memory cards, gives the option to increase the storage of the phone to a whole lot more.


Camera wise, the F52 5G has a 16MP punch-hole front camera, located on the top-right corner of its TFT display. A quad-camera system is located on the back. The main camera is a 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera is also present, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors fill out the rest of the camera system.

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G runs Android 11, coupled with the company’s One UI 3.1. As for the battery, the Galaxy F52 5G has a 4,500mAh unit with 25W fast wired charging via USB-C. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Pricewise, the Galaxy F52 5G costs $310 in China, and is already available to preorder in the country. The phone is available in color options - White and Black. There is no word if the phone will be available in other markets too, but it could be launched in other Asian markets soon.

