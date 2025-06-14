Samsung continues to churn out similar phones for different markets
The Galaxy F36 5G is an upcoming affordable smartphone set to launch soon, alongside two other similar phones in select markets.
It’s probably safe to say that Samsung is the champion of entry- and mid-level phones when it comes to quantity. The South Korean company has a certain marketing strategy that usually results in similar phones being launched in different markets with different names.
Since Samsung continues to do that, it’s probably working, even though this somewhat artificially expands the company’s portfolio of new phones. Speaking of new phones, Samsung is about to launch another affordable phone that goes by the name of Galaxy F36 5G.
Long story short, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy F36 5G won’t stand out thanks to its design. The phone features a triple camera on the back with a vertical island that groups the sensors 2+1 to different them. The LED flash is positioned to the right of the camera. The large display and rather slim bezels are probably the phone’s strongest points. The Galaxy F36 5G features a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera.
The phone sports an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 450ppi pixel density. The size and quality of the panel remain a mystery for the time being.
Naturally, the phone will run Android 15 out of the box, but Samsung is expected to provide five or six years of OS updates, just like it does with the Galaxy F16 5G, which made its debut on the market back in March.
The Galaxy F36 5G isn’t similar to any of the phones Samsung launched yet, or at least it doesn’t seem to be from the information we have so far. However, the Google Play Console listing reveals a couple of other Samsung phones that are expected to be introduced very soon, which are likely to be different versions of the Galaxy F36 5G: Galaxy M36 5G and Galaxy Jump 4.
The Galaxy M36 5G, just like the Galaxy F36 5G, might be launched in India later this month, while the Galaxy Jump 4 could be a different version meant for the South Korean market.
Some of the phone’s specs are part of the listing on Google Play Console, but they aren’t that exciting. First off, the phone is powered by a 2-year-old Exynos 1380 processor, paired with 6GB RAM.
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G has a large display with slim bezels | Image credit: XpertPick
