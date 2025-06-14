Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Samsung continues to churn out similar phones for different markets

The Galaxy F36 5G is an upcoming affordable smartphone set to launch soon, alongside two other similar phones in select markets.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy logo
It’s probably safe to say that Samsung is the champion of entry- and mid-level phones when it comes to quantity. The South Korean company has a certain marketing strategy that usually results in similar phones being launched in different markets with different names.

Since Samsung continues to do that, it’s probably working, even though this somewhat artificially expands the company’s portfolio of new phones. Speaking of new phones, Samsung is about to launch another affordable phone that goes by the name of Galaxy F36 5G.

The Galaxy F36 5G was recently spotted on the Google Play Console website, and while the picture posted there is very small, it’s just enough to let us make an idea about what the phone looks like.

Long story short, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy F36 5G won’t stand out thanks to its design. The phone features a triple camera on the back with a vertical island that groups the sensors 2+1 to different them. The LED flash is positioned to the right of the camera. The large display and rather slim bezels are probably the phone’s strongest points. The Galaxy F36 5G features a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera.

Some of the phone’s specs are part of the listing on Google Play Console, but they aren’t that exciting. First off, the phone is powered by a 2-year-old Exynos 1380 processor, paired with 6GB RAM.

Samsung continues to churn out similar phones for different markets
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G has a large display with slim bezels | Image credit: XpertPick

The phone sports an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 450ppi pixel density. The size and quality of the panel remain a mystery for the time being.

Naturally, the phone will run Android 15 out of the box, but Samsung is expected to provide five or six years of OS updates, just like it does with the Galaxy F16 5G, which made its debut on the market back in March.

The Galaxy F36 5G isn’t similar to any of the phones Samsung launched yet, or at least it doesn’t seem to be from the information we have so far. However, the Google Play Console listing reveals a couple of other Samsung phones that are expected to be introduced very soon, which are likely to be different versions of the Galaxy F36 5G: Galaxy M36 5G and Galaxy Jump 4.

Recommended Stories
The Galaxy M36 5G, just like the Galaxy F36 5G, might be launched in India later this month, while the Galaxy Jump 4 could be a different version meant for the South Korean market.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s main competitor shows its huge display in official image
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s main competitor shows its huge display in official image

Latest News

China turns to AI to design processors thanks to recent U.S. sanctions
China turns to AI to design processors thanks to recent U.S. sanctions
Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue
Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue
These Motorola phones should be updated to Android 16
These Motorola phones should be updated to Android 16
Two new capabilities are added to the popular Circle to Search feature
Two new capabilities are added to the popular Circle to Search feature
A new retail leak hints at just how thin Samsung’s Z Fold 7 might be
A new retail leak hints at just how thin Samsung’s Z Fold 7 might be
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless