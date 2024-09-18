Third time’s a charm: Samsung Galaxy F05 goes official … again (kind of)
Samsung has been very active in India in the past few weeks, and judging by the latest leaks, it will continue to churn out a bunch of new devices by the end of the year.
The new phone introduced by Samsung India is the Galaxy F05. Although the phone looks slightly different, it has the same specs as the Galaxy A05 and Galaxy M05.
The Galaxy F05 is a bit of an exception since Samsung launched the Galaxy M05 in India just a week ago, so that might be very confusing for customers not used with these marketing policies.
Put side by side, the Galaxy F05 and Galaxy M05 are one and the same when it comes to specs. The only difference is that the Galaxy F05 comes in Twilight Blue, while the Galaxy M05 is available in Mint Green.
Just like the Galaxy M05, the newly introduced Galaxy F05 ships with Android 14 right out of the box. Samsung has already confirmed that both phones will receive two major OS updates and four years of security updates.
As far as availability goes, the Galaxy F05 will hit shelves in India on September 20. As mentioned earlier, the affordable smartphone will only be available in Twilight Blue for Rs 10,000 ($120 / €105).
Early adopters will be receiving a Rs 2,000 discount, so the phone will only cost Rs 8,000 ($95 / €85) outright. Customers can pick this one from Samsung India, Flipkart, and other authorized retailers.
Basically, this means that Samsung has released the same phone three times. This isn’t really a surprise since many handset makers launch the same phone under different names in different markets. Sometimes the phones aren’t really 100 percent the same, but they have so much in common that there’s hard to differentiate them.
Samsung Galaxy F05 | Image credit: Samsung India
Samsung Galaxy F05
- Display: 6.7-inch PLS LCD, HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85
- Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP
- Front camera: 8 MP
- Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable via microSD)
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 25W wired charging support
- Others: Bluetooth 5.3, FM Radio, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C 2.0
Just like the Galaxy M05, the newly introduced Galaxy F05 ships with Android 14 right out of the box. Samsung has already confirmed that both phones will receive two major OS updates and four years of security updates.
