Samsung brings its AI-powered image editing app to the Galaxy S23 series
Samsung launched a pretty sophisticated photo editor app powered by AI back in July. The Galaxy Enhance-X app was compatible with a very limited range of Galaxy devices, but the new version of the app has been specifically designed to take advantage of the powerful processors inside the Galaxy S23 series.
However, Samsung confirmed that Galaxy S22 users will soon get access to the new version of the photo editor very soon. Additionally, the South Korean handset maker revealed that the Galaxy Enhance-X app will be supported by some of the Galaxy A series devices, although not all features might be available for these non-flagship phones.
Also, you’ll be able to apply various enhancement features like beauty and light effect in portrait mode. In the Remove Artifact menu, the app provides users with the ability to remove shadows from their pictures, as well as reflective objects.
With the Galaxy Enhance-X app, users can start modifying their pictures as soon as they are captured. Most of the functions available in the app can be applied with just one tap, so it doesn’t really require too in-depth knowledge about photography.
The latest version of Galaxy Enhance-X app is available for download for free via the Galaxy Store. It’s an 85MB download, so it’s not going to take too much of your precious storage space.
Released earlier today, Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X v1.0.55 beta only supports the company’s latest Galaxy S23 flagship because image processing through AI requires complex processing, which is why it needs high-end hardware like that packed inside the Galaxy S23 series. (via SamMobile)
Right now, the Galaxy Enhance-X app for S23 series supports photo remaster, image enhancement, and remove artifact functions. If you own one of Samsung’s newest flagships, you’ll be able to use features like Magic, HDR, Brightness, Focus Improvement, Lens Distortion Correction, Upscale (4x resolution improvement), and Sharpen.
