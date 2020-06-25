Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

Brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ score huge discount in three color options

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 25, 2020, 9:07 AM
If you're not that excited by the prospect of a new pair of Samsung-made true wireless earbuds bizarrely shaped like kidney beans, you should definitely consider picking up the more "normal"-looking Galaxy Buds+ instead.

Commercially released just a little over four months ago, these bad boys continue to lead the thriving "hearables" industry's battery life charts by promising to keep the music going for up to 11 hours on a single charge, a marketing claim that held up well in our experience reviewing Samsung's sophomore AirPods-rivaling effort.

That's not the only thing the Galaxy Buds+ have going on, with their comfortable design, solid audio quality, and sleek wireless charging case strongly recommending these as quite possibly the best true wireless option available at $150 right now. Believe it or not, one top-rated eBay seller can do much better than that for an undoubtedly limited time, charging a measly $99.99 for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items in your choice of three colors.

The heavily discounted black, white, and light blue Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on sale from Sobeonline1 are technically "international" units, but it's not like they come with cellular support or other features restricted or limited in any way as far as US functionality or compatibility is concerned.

In other words, these are brand-new and fully functional products available at a huge 33 percent markdown compared to... brand-new and fully functional units sold by an authorized retailer or the device manufacturer itself alongside a valid US warranty. That's pretty much the only downside of this otherwise completely irresistible deal that you might need to hurry and claim as soon as possible.

While there's technically no expiration date listed on eBay, Sobeonline1, which just so happens to rock an impressive 99.8 percent positive feedback score based on more than 10,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, has only a "limited quantity" available at that massively reduced price, of which "more than 66 percent" of copies appear as "sold" at the time of our writing.

