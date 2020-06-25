Brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ score huge discount in three color options
The heavily discounted black, white, and light blue Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on sale from Sobeonline1 are technically "international" units, but it's not like they come with cellular support or other features restricted or limited in any way as far as US functionality or compatibility is concerned.
In other words, these are brand-new and fully functional products available at a huge 33 percent markdown compared to... brand-new and fully functional units sold by an authorized retailer or the device manufacturer itself alongside a valid US warranty. That's pretty much the only downside of this otherwise completely irresistible deal that you might need to hurry and claim as soon as possible.
While there's technically no expiration date listed on eBay, Sobeonline1, which just so happens to rock an impressive 99.8 percent positive feedback score based on more than 10,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, has only a "limited quantity" available at that massively reduced price, of which "more than 66 percent" of copies appear as "sold" at the time of our writing.