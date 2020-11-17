One of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deals yet is available ahead of Black Friday





The latest such deal actually sees a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live drop to a price of $144.99, which may not sound like a massive discount over the $169.99 MSRP of the company's first-ever true wireless earbuds to integrate active noise cancellation technology.





But Woot is not selling the Buds Live by themselves, bundling them instead with a wireless charging pad capable of juicing up compatible phones, smartwatches, and well, earbuds at fast speeds. While the retailer doesn't say what version of Samsung 's solo Wireless Charger Pad is on sale here, those product images suggest we're dealing with a model released a couple of years back that normally costs 30 bucks or so nowadays.





All in all, you're looking at saving around $55 today only, which is definitely not bad for possibly the best AirPods Pro alternative on the market right now. The Galaxy Buds Live might look... weird, but they sound great while being able to keep your favorite tunes going for up to 8 hours on a single charge. The wireless charging case included as standard with Samsung's newest diminutive headphones can take that endurance rating all the way up to 29 hours, which is far more important than a conventional design.





The only problem with this deal is that you need to settle for a 90-day Woot warranty rather than the manufacturer's typical 1-year coverage, but obviously, you can't have everything when saving so much dough.





If you don't need the complimentary wireless charger, you actually have a few more days to get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live by themselves at $134.99 a pair. Either way, you can choose from a number of different paint jobs at the time of this writing, including black, bronze, red, and white.