Samsung Galaxy Buds Live fall below the $100 mark for a limited time

Mariyan Slavov
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Picking up a nice pair of wireless earbuds can be a difficult task, especially in 2022. There are so many wonderful models out there, that one just can't make a buying decision easily. When in doubt, as we always say, turn to something familiar and something with a good track record. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live noise-canceling earbuds are a perfect example.

Samsung - Galaxy Buds Live

True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Black

$70 off (41%)
$99 99
$169 99
Buy at BestBuy

These are extremely stylish and understated, while maintaining great comfort, and on top of that they offer a premium audio and noise-canceling features. And now, for a limited time, the Galaxy Buds Live are at their lowest price at Best Buy. A pair of these would normally set you back $169.99 but now you can get them for $99.99. That's a Black Friday price, if you ask us!

To keep things short and punctual we will say that these earbuds sport a “rich and clear sound, a strong bass presence, and solid active noise canceling.” The quote is taken from our  our Galaxy Buds Live review, which you can check out for more details but long story short - there aren't many better options at that price point.

We don't know how long this deal will remain active, so you might want to act fast if you fancy some Samsung audio goodness. 

Also Read:
The best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy (Updated January 2022)

