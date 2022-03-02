Samsung Galaxy Buds Live fall below the $100 mark for a limited time

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live fall below the $100 mark for a limited time0
These are extremely stylish and understated, while maintaining great comfort, and on top of that they offer a premium audio and noise-canceling features. And now, for a limited time, the Galaxy Buds Live are at their lowest price at Best Buy. A pair of these would normally set you back $169.99 but now you can get them for $99.99. That's a Black Friday price, if you ask us!
To keep things short and punctual we will say that these earbuds sport a “rich and clear sound, a strong bass presence, and solid active noise canceling.” The quote is taken from our our Galaxy Buds Live review, which you can check out for more details but long story short - there aren't many better options at that price point.
We don't know how long this deal will remain active, so you might want to act fast if you fancy some Samsung audio goodness.
