Grab a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones and save $50

Mariyan Slavov
Mariyan Slavov
Apr 15, 2021, 4:45 AM
Grab a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones and save $50
Another day - another deal, that’s the reality nowadays and there are no reasons to complain, right? Today you can grab a pair of wireless earphones with $50 off thanks to Best Buy and its Deal of the Day section.
And not just any model - the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. You can read our full review but if you need the TL;DR recap - we gave the model a score of 9/10. These earphones are still great, a whole year after they were officially released.

Normally, the Galaxy Buds+ model costs a hefty $150 but with this deal, you can shave off $50 and get it for just under $100. Back to the model - the Galaxy Buds+ earphones offer great sound quality, they are light and comfortable, the Bluetooth connection is one of the best we’ve seen, and the battery life is amazing.

What’s not to like, right? It’s a limited-time deal, so be sure to act fast if you’re in need of a good pair of earphones.

