 Samsung launches new color option for the Galaxy Buds 2 - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung launches new color option for the Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Audio
Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Samsung to launch new color option for the Galaxy Buds 2
The Galaxy Buds 2 are Samsung's most advanced earphones available on the market, and the South Korean company offered potential customers plenty of color options at launch, such as Black, Lavender, Olive Green, and White.

Starting today, a fifth color joins the quartet of flavors that the Galaxy Buds 2 is painted with, but Samsung’s choice feels a bit questionable. The fifth color option for those looking to purchase the Galaxy Buds 2 is Onyx Black, which looks like a glossy black and not much different than the original Black model.

However, there is a big difference between the Black and Onyx Galaxy Buds 2: the charging case. While the Black version of the charging case is half black and half white, the Onyx Black model comes in an all-black charging case, so if that matters to you, then you’ll just have to hope they’ll be available for purchase in your country.

Samsung announced that the Galaxy Buds 2 in Onyx Black will be available in South Korean at an introductory price of $115 (€110). The earbuds will be launched in Europe too, but a release date hasn’t been confirmed though. Still, we do know they will initially sell for just €100 (down from €150), so that’s good news.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is on sale at a record high discount of up to $100
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is on sale at a record high discount of up to $100
Apple Pay violates competitive mobile wallet practices, rules the European Commission
Apple Pay violates competitive mobile wallet practices, rules the European Commission
Samsung rolls out Android 12 to the Galaxy A32 5G in the US
Samsung rolls out Android 12 to the Galaxy A32 5G in the US
The Apple Watch SE 2022 may gain an always-on display, ECG, faster processor, and higher price
The Apple Watch SE 2022 may gain an always-on display, ECG, faster processor, and higher price
Verizon’s 2020 Motorola Edge+ finally receives the Android 12 update
Verizon’s 2020 Motorola Edge+ finally receives the Android 12 update
A new book sheds light on the real reasons Jony Ive departed from Apple
A new book sheds light on the real reasons Jony Ive departed from Apple

Popular stories

AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
Buyers of 2022 iPhone models will have tough decisions to make based on pricing
Buyers of 2022 iPhone models will have tough decisions to make based on pricing
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with (not so) mysterious tagline
T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with (not so) mysterious tagline
The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!
The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!
iPhone 14 series display panel leak confirms the worst fear about the i-cutout design
iPhone 14 series display panel leak confirms the worst fear about the i-cutout design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless