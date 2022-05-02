Samsung launches new color option for the Galaxy Buds 2
The Galaxy Buds 2 are Samsung's most advanced earphones available on the market, and the South Korean company offered potential customers plenty of color options at launch, such as Black, Lavender, Olive Green, and White.
Starting today, a fifth color joins the quartet of flavors that the Galaxy Buds 2 is painted with, but Samsung’s choice feels a bit questionable. The fifth color option for those looking to purchase the Galaxy Buds 2 is Onyx Black, which looks like a glossy black and not much different than the original Black model.
Samsung announced that the Galaxy Buds 2 in Onyx Black will be available in South Korean at an introductory price of $115 (€110). The earbuds will be launched in Europe too, but a release date hasn’t been confirmed though. Still, we do know they will initially sell for just €100 (down from €150), so that’s good news.
Starting today, a fifth color joins the quartet of flavors that the Galaxy Buds 2 is painted with, but Samsung’s choice feels a bit questionable. The fifth color option for those looking to purchase the Galaxy Buds 2 is Onyx Black, which looks like a glossy black and not much different than the original Black model.
However, there is a big difference between the Black and Onyx Galaxy Buds 2: the charging case. While the Black version of the charging case is half black and half white, the Onyx Black model comes in an all-black charging case, so if that matters to you, then you’ll just have to hope they’ll be available for purchase in your country.
Samsung announced that the Galaxy Buds 2 in Onyx Black will be available in South Korean at an introductory price of $115 (€110). The earbuds will be launched in Europe too, but a release date hasn’t been confirmed though. Still, we do know they will initially sell for just €100 (down from €150), so that’s good news.
Things that are NOT allowed: