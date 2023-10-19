Amazing new Amazon deal knocks the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 down to an irresistible price





We're talking about the "olive green" flavor, which can currently be had at a whopping 44 percent (or roughly 66 bucks) under the aforementioned regular price of $150 with no strings attached and no compromises whatsoever. Yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold by Amazon at that huge markdown with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty valid stateside.

That's because you're obviously looking at a "US version" of the 2021-released Galaxy Buds 2 here rather than an "international" model you might be able to get at an even lower price with, let's say, slightly more uncomfortable warranty terms and conditions.





The non-Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are probably not the overall best wireless earbuds money can buy in (late) 2023, but with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, super-advanced Ambient Sound technology, crystal clear call quality, a simple yet elegant, compact, and effective design promising a comfortable fit for your lengthiest music listening sessions, and excellent battery life, they're still undoubtedly pretty close to the top contenders for that title.





That's truly all you can realistically hope for in the sub-$100 price bracket today, as compared to basically all of the greatest budget wireless earbuds around (probably including the hot-new Galaxy Buds FE), the Galaxy Buds 2 are miles ahead on everything from overall audio performance to noise cancelling skills, endurance times between charges, and all-day comfort.

You know how Samsung's oldie but goodie Galaxy Buds 2 dropped from a $149.99 list price to less than $100 during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event last week? Well, believe it or not, these noise-cancelling bad boys are somehow even cheaper than that right now, and this time around, you don't need a Prime membership to score a massive discount on a very specific colorway.