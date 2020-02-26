Apple could soon add another OLED display supplier, looks to ditch Samsung
For obvious reasons, Apple is looking to reduce its dependence on Samsung. And that means giving billions worth of orders to someone else. That’s where the Chinese company BOE comes into play.
BOE plans to change that, however. Sources close to ETNews are reporting that the company has decided to make a significant investment into OLED display production lines. The goal is to have sufficient capacity to start making screens for iPhones as soon as this year.
Apple will want to make sure the finished displays comply with its strict standards before giving BOE the green light to kick things into high gear.
A contract between Apple and BOE won’t necessarily mean fewer orders for Samsung. Rumors point that this year Apple will introduce four phones with OLED displays, two Pro models and two cheaper ones. It would make sense for Apple to give the orders for the cheaper models to BOE, if the new lines are ready in time for the production of the 2020 models. If BOE proves itself as a worthy manufacturer, it could start edging out Samsung.
With the combined efforts of LG and BOE, Apple might soon be able to break free from Samsung.
1 Comment
1. cefovam322
Posts: 9; Member since: 31 min ago
posted on 27 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):