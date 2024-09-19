Samsung Galaxy A56 is one of the most interesting mid-rangers coming in 2025

Galaxy A55

Samsung Galaxy A56 benchmark score

There’s just one thing that makes the listing in the IMEI database important, and that’s the fact that the device has the model number SM-A566B/DS, which makes it highly likely that this is the Galaxy A56. FYI, thehas the model number SM-A556B/DS.The fac that the Galaxy A56 is getting such a performance boost makes us believe that Samsung will include even more upgrades to make the mid-ranger truly appealing. This seems to be one of the Samsung non-flagship phones to watch for, even if you’re not in the market for a new Android smartphone.We don’t expect the Galaxy A56 to be launched until next year since themade its debut back in March.