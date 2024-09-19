Samsung Galaxy A56 is one of the most interesting mid-rangers coming in 2025
Samsung is already working on a Galaxy A55 sequel. Even though we’re not expecting the Galaxy A56 to arrive until next year, the phone has been spotted on a benchmark aggregator back in July and in an IMEI database more recently.
The IMEI listing spotted by SmartPrix doesn’t reveal too much about the phone, so the details that we got from the benchmark listing remain the most important ones. One thing is sure though, the Galaxy A56 will offer customers a consistent performance boost over the Galaxy A55.
That’s because the Galaxy A56 will be equipped with an Exynos 1580 chipset. Why is this important? Well, it appears that the Exynos 1580 is the equivalent of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 when it comes to performance, which will certainly make the Galaxy A56 more appealing.
The problem is that Samsung hasn’t yet introduced the Exynos 1580 chipset yet, so we only know it by its codename and model number – “santa” and S5E8855, respectively. It remains to be seen if the codename and model number will actually match the chipset that Samsung will launch as Exynos 1580.
There’s just one thing that makes the listing in the IMEI database important, and that’s the fact that the device has the model number SM-A566B/DS, which makes it highly likely that this is the Galaxy A56. FYI, the Galaxy A55 has the model number SM-A556B/DS.
The fac that the Galaxy A56 is getting such a performance boost makes us believe that Samsung will include even more upgrades to make the mid-ranger truly appealing. This seems to be one of the Samsung non-flagship phones to watch for, even if you’re not in the market for a new Android smartphone.
We don’t expect the Galaxy A56 to be launched until next year since the Galaxy A55 made its debut back in March.
For the unaware, the Snapdragon 888 chipset was used in most of the flagships launched back in 2021. Yes, it’s an older chipset, but its performance is unquestionably great, otherwise it wouldn’t have been used in flagships.
According to the Geekbench listing, the Exynos 1580 chip will have an octa-core CPU with 1x Cortex-A720 super core at 2.91 GHz, 3x high-performance Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6 GHz, and 4x efficient Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95 GHz.
Samsung Galaxy A56 benchmark score
