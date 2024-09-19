Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Samsung Galaxy A56 is one of the most interesting mid-rangers coming in 2025

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A56 is one of the most interesting mid-rangers coming in 2025
Samsung is already working on a Galaxy A55 sequel. Even though we’re not expecting the Galaxy A56 to arrive until next year, the phone has been spotted on a benchmark aggregator back in July and in an IMEI database more recently.

The IMEI listing spotted by SmartPrix doesn’t reveal too much about the phone, so the details that we got from the benchmark listing remain the most important ones. One thing is sure though, the Galaxy A56 will offer customers a consistent performance boost over the Galaxy A55.

Samsung Galaxy A56 gets listed in an IMEI database

That’s because the Galaxy A56 will be equipped with an Exynos 1580 chipset. Why is this important? Well, it appears that the Exynos 1580 is the equivalent of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 when it comes to performance, which will certainly make the Galaxy A56 more appealing.

For the unaware, the Snapdragon 888 chipset was used in most of the flagships launched back in 2021. Yes, it’s an older chipset, but its performance is unquestionably great, otherwise it wouldn’t have been used in flagships.

The problem is that Samsung hasn’t yet introduced the Exynos 1580 chipset yet, so we only know it by its codename and model number – “santa” and S5E8855, respectively. It remains to be seen if the codename and model number will actually match the chipset that Samsung will launch as Exynos 1580.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Exynos 1580 chip will have an octa-core CPU with 1x Cortex-A720 super core at 2.91 GHz, 3x high-performance Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6 GHz, and 4x efficient Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95 GHz.

Samsung Galaxy A56 benchmark score

There’s just one thing that makes the listing in the IMEI database important, and that’s the fact that the device has the model number SM-A566B/DS, which makes it highly likely that this is the Galaxy A56. FYI, the Galaxy A55 has the model number SM-A556B/DS.

The fac that the Galaxy A56 is getting such a performance boost makes us believe that Samsung will include even more upgrades to make the mid-ranger truly appealing. This seems to be one of the Samsung non-flagship phones to watch for, even if you’re not in the market for a new Android smartphone.

We don’t expect the Galaxy A56 to be launched until next year since the Galaxy A55 made its debut back in March.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
Motorola's budget Moto G 5G (2024) gets a new discount at Amazon, landing it at its best price
Motorola's budget Moto G 5G (2024) gets a new discount at Amazon, landing it at its best price

Latest News

Mass layoffs to follow after Samsung’s Exynos dreams get crushed again
Mass layoffs to follow after Samsung’s Exynos dreams get crushed again
YouTube launches new Communities experience for fans and creators
YouTube launches new Communities experience for fans and creators
iPhone 16 uses neat battery removal trick to boost repairability scores
iPhone 16 uses neat battery removal trick to boost repairability scores
The strangest bug in years is causing the Messages app to crash on iOS 18
The strangest bug in years is causing the Messages app to crash on iOS 18
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Is iPhone 16 not selling well? Availability for employee discounts paints gloomy picture
Is iPhone 16 not selling well? Availability for employee discounts paints gloomy picture
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless