Samsung Galaxy A55 is one step closer to full reveal

Samsung is likely to introduce at least two new phones during or around Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, which is set to kick off later this month, the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55.

Both phones have had their specs leaked in numerous reports, which means there aren’t any surprises left for Samsung to reveal when these will be officially revealed.

While the Galaxy A35 has been recently spotted on Google Play Console, the Galaxy A55’s support page went live on Samsung Portugal’s official website over the weekend (via SamMobile). No new information has been unveiled about the phone this time, but we already know quite a lot about the Galaxy A55.

For starters, the Galaxy A55 is expected to pack an Exynos 1480 processor and an Infinity-O display. Thanks to the listing on Samsung Portugal, we’ve learned that the phone will come with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, so there will be at least two versions of the phone available at launch.

Also, Samsung’s mid-range handset is said to sport a decent 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a large 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy A55 will feature IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and will run on Android 14 right out of the box.

The only thing that remains to be determined is how much it will cost, but if Samsung maintains its pricing strategy, the Galaxy A55 could be available for around $450, the same as the Galaxy A54.

