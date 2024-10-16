See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G key specs leaked via benchmark listing

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Samsung logo
Regardless of whether or not the Galaxy A35 is popular among customers looking for a mid-range phone, Samsung is already planning a sequel. The unannounced Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is supposed to bring a number of upgrades over the predecessor model, while still catering to the same audience that specifically buys mid-end phones.

That said, the first details about the Galaxy A36 5G have just been spotted online. The phone recently popped up on Geekbench, which means that we’re getting some information about its hardware (via 91mobiles).

The Galaxy A36 5G is listed with model number SM-A366B and runs on Android 15, which is really surprising considering that Samsung is struggling to release a beta version of this new Android version.

The scores aren’t that important, but the screenshot below contains all the info listed on Geekbench. Now, as far as the hardware goes, things are a bit tricky. The Galaxy A36 5G is equipped with a so-called “parrot” chipset, which we believe is the codename for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor.

If that proves to be accurate, things aren’t looking that good for the Galaxy A36 5G because the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 was launched two years ago, and by the time the phone makes its debut on the market, it will be nearly three years old.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G key specs leaked via benchmark listing
Alleged Samsung Galaxy A36 5G benchmark scores | Image credit: 91mobiles

However, it’s possible that the Galaxy A36 5G will use Qualcomm’s newer Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset instead, especially since the cores are clocked at 2.4 GHz and 1.8 GHz, respectively.

In comparison, the Galaxy A35 uses Samsung’s homebrew Exynos 1380 chipset, so just about anything from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 or 7 family that’s been released this year would be considered an upgrade for the Galaxy A36 5G.

Just like the Galaxy A35, the sequel will pack at least 6GB RAM, but Samsung will probably offer an 8GB RAM model too. Depending on the upgrades added, Samsung might or might not keep the $370 / €330 price.

When it comes availability, we doubt this will be out until Q1 2025. The Galaxy A35 5G was released in March, so we expect the Galaxy A36 5G to be launched on the market around the same time next year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless