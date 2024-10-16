Samsung Galaxy A36 5G key specs leaked via benchmark listing
Regardless of whether or not the Galaxy A35 is popular among customers looking for a mid-range phone, Samsung is already planning a sequel. The unannounced Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is supposed to bring a number of upgrades over the predecessor model, while still catering to the same audience that specifically buys mid-end phones.
The Galaxy A36 5G is listed with model number SM-A366B and runs on Android 15, which is really surprising considering that Samsung is struggling to release a beta version of this new Android version.
If that proves to be accurate, things aren’t looking that good for the Galaxy A36 5G because the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 was launched two years ago, and by the time the phone makes its debut on the market, it will be nearly three years old.
However, it’s possible that the Galaxy A36 5G will use Qualcomm’s newer Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset instead, especially since the cores are clocked at 2.4 GHz and 1.8 GHz, respectively.
In comparison, the Galaxy A35 uses Samsung’s homebrew Exynos 1380 chipset, so just about anything from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 or 7 family that’s been released this year would be considered an upgrade for the Galaxy A36 5G.
Just like the Galaxy A35, the sequel will pack at least 6GB RAM, but Samsung will probably offer an 8GB RAM model too. Depending on the upgrades added, Samsung might or might not keep the $370 / €330 price.
When it comes availability, we doubt this will be out until Q1 2025. The Galaxy A35 5G was released in March, so we expect the Galaxy A36 5G to be launched on the market around the same time next year.
Alleged Samsung Galaxy A36 5G benchmark scores | Image credit: 91mobiles
