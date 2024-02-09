Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 showcased in high-resolution leaked renders
Samsung brought a major design change in its A series lineup with the launch of Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 earlier this year. Both phones feature the so-called Key Island, which houses the physical buttons, as well as a flat frame.
The same can be said about the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55, two phones that Samsung hasn’t yet introduced. Because information about the upcoming smartphones has already been leaked, along with renders and live images, we now know that these devices will follow the same design language.
These high-resolution renders don’t come with any details about specs, but based on previous reports, we expect the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 to be powered by Exynos 1380 and Exynos 1480, respectively.
In fact, new high-resolution renders posted on Twitter by Evan Blass confirm the overall design of the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55. Interestingly enough, it’s very hard to tell which is which, at least from these pictures. One of the few differentiators that we managed to spot is the antenna that’s only visible on the Galaxy A55’s frame.
Samsung Galaxy A55
Also, thanks to the photos, we also know that both feature triple camera setups and punch-hole displays. Samsung should make the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 official very soon, especially since support pages have already gone live on the company’s website (via 91mobiles).
