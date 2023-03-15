Samsung Galaxy A34 and Samsung Galaxy A54: Size Comparison





After all, one size most definitely does not fit everyone. So how do the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 measure up? Are they bigger than the competition? We are here to find out.

Samsung Galaxy A34 vs Samsung Galaxy A33 vs Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Samsung Galaxy A53









The first natural comparison that comes to mind is the one between the new pair of smartphones and their predecessors - the Samsung Galaxy A33 and Samsung Galaxy A53. The A34 has a slightly bigger 6.6” display than the A33, whose screen came in at 6.4”. The A54, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 6.4” panel than the 6.5” one found on its predecessor.



This creates an interesting dynamic - the 6.6” Galaxy A34 is the biggest smartphone out of the bunch, followed by the 6.5” Galaxy A53. Both the new Galaxy A54 and old Galaxy A33 are more compact in comparison and come equipped with 6.4” screens.



