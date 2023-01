Samsung Galaxy A34 5G clears FCC certification, may be unveiled soon

Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off! Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down! Gift Pre-order at Samsung













So that’s about everything we’ve heard about the Galaxy A34! Samsung has still yet to announce a release date. For one thing, it’s probably not going to be during the But does the listing reveal anything new about the Galaxy A34? Why, yes it does! Up until now, there was speculation, but no supported leaks regarding the smartphone’s battery and charging capabilities. Thanks to this FCC listing, we now know that the A34 will be capable of 25W fast charging. Nothing groundbreaking, but always a welcomed addition.Charging tests also included a charger made by Samsung with model number EP-TA800. It comes with a type-C port and, naturally, supports speeds up to 25W, as to compliment the capabilities of the Galaxy S34 itself.In case you might’ve missed the leaked specs of the Galaxy S34, here’s a quick reminder of what word on the web is:So that’s about everything we’ve heard about the Galaxy A34! Samsung has still yet to announce a release date. For one thing, it’s probably not going to be during the livestream of their Unpacked event , but you can still tune in just in case, to make sure.

Samsung isn’t only preparing for the release of the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 in February . They appear to be prepping the Galaxy A34 for a launch too. At this point, we pretty much know all the specs for the A34, down to the processor , but we don’t know when it will officially launch.A new report from MySmartPrice has an update to show, though. The Galaxy A34, under model number SM-A346M, has successfully cleared FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification. This is one of those steps that we sometimes see manufacturers take whenever a launch becomes rather imminent.