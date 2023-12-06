Samsung Galaxy A25 promo materials leak along with full specs
The Galaxy A25 is Samsung’s next affordable 5G smartphone, and while we don’t know when exactly it will be unveiled, at least we know just about everything else, including what it looks like and what’s under the hood.
Thanks to a previous leak, we know what the Galaxy A25 looks like, but very little info about its specs came with the report. Today, the folks at SamInsider published a bunch of official marketing material, alongside the phone’s full specs.
Furthermore, the phone will boast a large 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 120Hz refresh rate, which houses a waterdrop-style 13-megapixel camera. On the back, the Galaxy A25 features a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro sensors.
One thing that has yet to be determined is whether or not Samsung will ship this with Android 14 or the previous version. Regardless, the phone will certainly be upgraded to Android 14 if it doesn’t run this out of the box.
These seem to be taken from the Samsung Italy’s website and include many of the specs that we didn’t know about. For starters, Samsung confirmed its upcoming affordable 5G smartphone is going to be powered by a 5nm octa-core processor, which is likely to be the in-house manufactured Exynos 1280.
Also, the large 5,000 mAh battery inside the Galaxy A25 has been confirmed to support 25W charging speed. Last but not least, the phone will pack either 6/128GB or 8/256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD).
