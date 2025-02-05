Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy A16 5G is even cheaper than usual after its first cash discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy A Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
What could possibly be better than a nice gift card included with Samsung's cheapest 2025 Android phone right off the bat in the US by both Amazon and Best Buy? Well, how about the same retailers selling the same unlocked Galaxy A16 5G device at an outright discount with no strings attached just a few weeks after its commercial debut?

If you're still strapped for cash due to spending a little too much on everyone's Christmas gifts, slashing 25 bucks off the already incredibly low $199.99 list price of the 6.7-inch Galaxy A16 with 5G connectivity might prove a literal lifesaver this Valentine's Day.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

$25 off (13%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Capabilities, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

$174 99
$199 99
$25 off (13%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Capabilities, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Both Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering that unprecedented discount on both Blue Black and Light Gray models with no special requirements and no questions asked, and no, Samsung's official US e-store is not matching this sweet new deal (at least for the time being).

Now, I realize that a savings of $25 may not sound massive for Android power users who've become accustomed to seeing flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold 6 marked down by $300, $400, or $500. But in this particular case, that amounts to a very respectable 13 percent discount for a handset that was pretty competitively priced from the get-go.

With a large, almost surprisingly sharp, and reasonably smooth 90Hz refresh rate-supporting Super AMOLED display in tow, as well as an equally hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with decently fast 25W charging technology under the hood, the Galaxy A16 5G is clearly unlikely to go further down in price (with no trade-in or upfront carrier activation) anytime soon.

While not exactly glowing with praise as far as performance and design are concerned, our in-depth Samsung Galaxy A16 5G review from just last month highlights a couple of other key strengths and selling points in addition to the aforementioned screen and battery. Namely, the quality of the 50MP primary rear-facing camera is described as decent and the software (while basic and lacking many modern AI features) is incredibly guaranteed to stay current and (relatively) smooth for six whole years going forward.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless