Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy A16 5G is even cheaper than usual after its first cash discount





If you're still strapped for cash due to spending a little too much on everyone's Christmas gifts, slashing 25 bucks off the already incredibly low $199.99 list price of the 6.7-inch If you're still strapped for cash due to spending a little too much on everyone's Christmas gifts, slashing 25 bucks off the already incredibly low $199.99 list price of the 6.7-inch Galaxy A16 with 5G connectivity might prove a literal lifesaver this Valentine's Day.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G $25 off (13%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Capabilities, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A16 5G $174 99 $199 99 $25 off (13%) Buy at BestBuy





Both Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering that unprecedented discount on both Blue Black and Light Gray models with no special requirements and no questions asked, and no, Samsung 's official US e-store is not matching this sweet new deal (at least for the time being).





Now, I realize that a savings of $25 may not sound massive for Android power users who've become accustomed to seeing flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold 6 marked down by $300, $400, or $500. But in this particular case, that amounts to a very respectable 13 percent discount for a handset that was pretty competitively priced from the get-go.

With a large, almost surprisingly sharp, and reasonably smooth 90Hz refresh rate-supporting Super AMOLED display in tow, as well as an equally hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with decently fast 25W charging technology under the hood, the Galaxy A16 5G is clearly unlikely to go further down in price (with no trade-in or upfront carrier activation) anytime soon.





While not exactly glowing with praise as far as performance and design are concerned, our in-depth Samsung Galaxy A16 5G review from just last month highlights a couple of other key strengths and selling points in addition to the aforementioned screen and battery. Namely, the quality of the 50MP primary rear-facing camera is described as decent and the software (while basic and lacking many modern AI features) is incredibly guaranteed to stay current and (relatively) smooth for six whole years going forward.