Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho makes its debut in Europe

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho makes its debut in Europe
Before you get your hopes too high, the Galaxy A12 Nacho is not really a new smartphone but rather a slightly different version of the Galaxy A12, a mid-range Android phone that made its debut on the market late last year.

The only difference between the two Samsung smartphones is the chipset inside. The Galaxy A12 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, while the new Galaxy A12 Nacho is powered by a Samsung Exynos 850 CPU.

The Galaxy A12 Nacho has been officially introduced in Russia sans fanfare and customers can buy it for as low as $160. However, for the most expensive Galaxy A12 Nacho people may have to pay up to $190, although the phone does include 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

The new Galaxy A12 variant sports a large 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution, a quad-camera setup (48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP), a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Unlike the original Galaxy A12, the Nacho model ships with Android 11 right out of the box, so you won’t have to download any new major OS updates until Samsung releases Android 12. It’s yet unclear if Samsung will bring the Galaxy A12 Nacho in other European countries, but chances are it will and possibly for a better price.

