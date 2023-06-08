A generously discounted Samsung Galaxy A04s deal now available at Amazon UK





Samsung Galaxy A04s: Get it for a bargain price at Amazon UK One of Samsung's best entry-level Android phones can now be yours with an amazing 38% discount. Even though its specs aren't impressive, a two-day battery life is always good to have. £60 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Smartphones emit innovation in every respect. Undoubtedly, the most sought-after devices are the highly-priced Samsung and iPhone flagships, and that tendency is unlikely to change any time soon. But that doesn't mean entry-level phones deserve no attention at all. It's just the opposite, and this Amazon UK deal proves it. We're talking about no other than Galaxy A04s. Its specs and overall performance make it the must-have smartphone for those seeking an all-out device to help them carry out all sorts of daily tasks. The smartphone boasts a comfortable design and sleek curves. What's truly amazing about it, though, is that it's now available on Amazon UK for some £60 less than its retail price.



Now available in Awesome Black and Awesome White colors and with a three-year warranty from Amazon UK, the Galaxy A04s unites entry-level performance and sleek design to give consumers the best of both worlds, including price-wise.



The 6.5-inch HD+ of the A04s has a 90Hz refresh rate, which peaks at 400 nits and gives consumers a relatively decent visual experience. Keep in mind, however, if you’re a true gaming aficionado, you might want to seek a higher-priced device. Should you be on a tight budget, safely bet on the Galaxy A04s and its decent visuals.



With Android 11 and up to 1TB of storage space (via microSD card), the device should make day-to-day mobile activities much more comfortable. The triple camera is positioned similarly to other Samsung entry-level and mid-range smartphones. Namely, it’s a minimalistic configuration of three cameras: a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The gadget also has a 5MP, f/2.2 front camera.



The A04s has a battery life that will get you through the day without making you slow down your pace. The smartphone is charged via a 15W wired charger included in the box.