A generously discounted Samsung Galaxy A04s deal now available at Amazon UK

Smartphones emit innovation in every respect. Undoubtedly, the most sought-after devices are the highly-priced Samsung and iPhone flagships, and that tendency is unlikely to change any time soon. But that doesn’t mean entry-level phones deserve no attention at all. It’s just the opposite, and this Amazon UK deal proves it.

The latest Amazon UK deal offers British buyers an entry-level device from Samsung. We’re talking about no other than Galaxy A04s. Its specs and overall performance make it the must-have smartphone for those seeking an all-out device to help them carry out all sorts of daily tasks. The smartphone boasts a comfortable design and sleek curves. What’s truly amazing about it, though, is that it’s now available on Amazon UK for some £60 less than its retail price.

Now available in Awesome Black and Awesome White colors and with a three-year warranty from Amazon UK, the Galaxy A04s unites entry-level performance and sleek design to give consumers the best of both worlds, including price-wise.

The 6.5-inch HD+ of the A04s has a 90Hz refresh rate, which peaks at 400 nits and gives consumers a relatively decent visual experience. Keep in mind, however, if you’re a true gaming aficionado, you might want to seek a higher-priced device. Should you be on a tight budget, safely bet on the Galaxy A04s and its decent visuals.

With Android 11 and up to 1TB of storage space (via microSD card), the device should make day-to-day mobile activities much more comfortable. The triple camera is positioned similarly to other Samsung entry-level and mid-range smartphones. Namely, it’s a minimalistic configuration of three cameras: a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The gadget also has a 5MP, f/2.2 front camera.

The A04s has a battery life that will get you through the day without making you slow down your pace. The smartphone is charged via a 15W wired charger included in the box.

