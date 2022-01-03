Notification Center

Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A03 finally gets a release date (price too)

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung Galaxy A03 finally gets a release date (price too)
Samsung officially unveiled the entry-level Galaxy A03 in early December but failed to provide vital information like when it’s going to be available for purchase and how much it will cost. One month later, the South Korean company announced the affordable Galaxy A03 will hit the shelves on January 10.

According to a new report, the smartphone will be initially introduced in Vietnam where it will sell for around $150. Early adopters will be able to get the Galaxy A03 for free on an installment plan or purchase the phone for the full price and receive a voucher worth $9 along with the option to pair it with the Galaxy Fit 2 for an extra $22 ($10 less than the wristband’s price).

Both 3/32GB and 4/64GB versions of the Galaxy A03 will be available for purchase in Vietnam, although Samsung will only sell the former through its official online store. We also know the phone will be available in three colors: black, dark green, and red.

Samsung Galaxy A03 is a budget-friendly phone equipped with a Unisoc T606 processor and a dual camera (48MP+2MP). Also, the smartphone sports a large 6.5-inch HD+ display and a generous 5,000 mAh battery.

