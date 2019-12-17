Entry-level Galaxy A01 goes official with dual-camera setup, lots of storage

A notched display and a 13MP main camera

The smartphone follows in the footsteps of several cheap Samsung devices already on the market by utilizing an Infinity-V display that’s characterized by a V-shaped notch above, pretty average bezels, and a huge chin towards the bottom.



Samsung’s chosen panel measures in at a compact 5.7-inches and boasts a HD+ (1560 X 720p) resolution. Unfortunately, the company has cut costs by replacing its AMOLED technology with an LCD alternative, although this isn’t uncommon in the target price range.



A plastic panel adorns the rear of the Galaxy A01 and is home to a vertical camera setup in the top-left corner. This module features a 13-megapixel camera, an LED flash, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor that doesn’t really do much but still helps with those fancy blurred backgrounds in portrait photos.



Also present is a headphone jack on top of the phone, a rear-mounted speaker, and a 3,000mAh battery. However, there seems to be no sign of a fingerprint scanner or any other form of secure biometric recognition.

Seriously impressive amounts of storage and memory

Samsung has fitted the Galaxy A01 with an unspecified octa-core chipset that includes four cores clocked at 1.95Ghz and another four clocked at 1.45Ghz. Rather impressively, though, this is paired with 128GB of expandable internal storage and 6GB of RAM as standard. A separate version with 8GB of RAM is also planned.



The software side of things remains quite the mystery at the moment because Samsung hasn’t provided any details, but the phone probably ships with Android 9 Pie and One UI. Whether any updates are guaranteed will remain to be seen.







No information has been provided about pricing and availability either although rumors do suggest a price tag in the region of $100 is planned. The product should be made available to purchase in India, most other Asian markets, and potentially Europe.





Samsung’s expensive phones are usually the ones it likes to talk about the most, but today the South Korean brand has quietly introduced a new entry-level model called the Galaxy A01 that isn’t actually that bad.