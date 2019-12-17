Samsung Android

Entry-level Galaxy A01 goes official with dual-camera setup, lots of storage

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 17, 2019, 2:15 PM
Entry-level Galaxy A01 goes official with dual-camera setup, lots of storage
Samsung’s expensive phones are usually the ones it likes to talk about the most, but today the South Korean brand has quietly introduced a new entry-level model called the Galaxy A01 that isn’t actually that bad.

A notched display and a 13MP main camera


The smartphone follows in the footsteps of several cheap Samsung devices already on the market by utilizing an Infinity-V display that’s characterized by a V-shaped notch above, pretty average bezels, and a huge chin towards the bottom.

Samsung’s chosen panel measures in at a compact 5.7-inches and boasts a HD+ (1560 X 720p) resolution. Unfortunately, the company has cut costs by replacing its AMOLED technology with an LCD alternative, although this isn’t uncommon in the target price range.

A plastic panel adorns the rear of the Galaxy A01 and is home to a vertical camera setup in the top-left corner. This module features a 13-megapixel camera, an LED flash, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor that doesn’t really do much but still helps with those fancy blurred backgrounds in portrait photos. 

Also present is a headphone jack on top of the phone, a rear-mounted speaker, and a 3,000mAh battery. However, there seems to be no sign of a fingerprint scanner or any other form of secure biometric recognition. 

Seriously impressive amounts of storage and memory


Samsung has fitted the Galaxy A01 with an unspecified octa-core chipset that includes four cores clocked at 1.95Ghz and another four clocked at 1.45Ghz. Rather impressively, though, this is paired with 128GB of expandable internal storage and 6GB of RAM as standard. A separate version with 8GB of RAM is also planned.

The software side of things remains quite the mystery at the moment because Samsung hasn’t provided any details, but the phone probably ships with Android 9 Pie and One UI. Whether any updates are guaranteed will remain to be seen.

No information has been provided about pricing and availability either although rumors do suggest a price tag in the region of $100 is planned. The product should be made available to purchase in India, most other Asian markets, and potentially Europe.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

ahmadkun
Reply

1. ahmadkun

Posts: 674; Member since: May 02, 2016

Storage is no joke to Samsung, And still giving option to expand

posted on 13 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-press-renders-leak
Check out these leaked Galaxy Note 10 Lite press renders
smartphone-fails-2019
The smartphone fails and flops of 2019
samsung-galaxy-s11-camera-specs-features-review-108MP-5x-zoom
Galaxy S11 camera preview, from 108MP 'Bright Night' to 50x 'Space Zoom'
What-happened-2019-mobile-tech-yearly-recap
What happened in mobile tech in 2019: a month-by-month recap
oneplus-concept-one-ces-2020
The OnePlus Concept One will showcase the 'future of smartphones' at CES 2020
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
Android-10-One-UI-2.0-Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Plus-release-date-Hands-on-features
Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on the Samsung Galaxy S10+: Hands-on with all the new features
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-uncertain-john-legere-price-hike-warning
Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'
t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
Professor-testifies-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-bad-for-consumers
Under oath, economics professor says that Sprint's future is not so bleak
Google-Pixel-5-rumor-review-specs-price-release-date
Google Pixel 5 wishlist
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
T-Mobiles-merger-trial-distraction-sparks-joy-for-AT-T
T-Mobile's merger trial 'distraction' sparks joy in AT&T execs
5G-iPhone-sales-could-disappoint
5G Apple iPhone sales could disappoint next year
Leaked-Galaxy-S11-and-S11-protectors-raise-questions-about-phone-calls
Leaked Galaxy S11 and S11+ protectors raise questions about phone calls

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless