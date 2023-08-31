Samsung Food is the rebranded meal and cooking app Whisk
Instead of repeating to yourself “Find Your Way!”, maybe instead you should “Food Your Way” – that’s the slogan of Samsung Food, the rebranded popular meal planning and recipes-collecting app Whisk (via 9to5Google).
Anyone who’s into kitchen stuff and has at one point wanted to ease oneself, involving his/hers phone, has probably come across the Whisk app. Samsung is seeing potential in the meal app so it has officially acquired it, now rebranding it as Samsung Food – available for both Android and iOS. There’s an official site as well: samsungfood.com. There’s a blog at the official site, too: useful, if you’ve ever wondered “How Many Sticks Of Butter Are In One Cup?” or if you want to learn more about the smoke points of different types of cooking oils.
Samsung Food, formerly Whisk, is used for recipe saving, meal planning, grocery shopping, and recipe sharing. In the words of Samsung, “Samsung Food’s wide range of features support users every step of the way during the meal planning and cooking process, spanning four key areas: recipe discovery and personalization, tailored meal planning, connected cooking and social sharing functions.”
Samsung Food also comes with a function called Personalize Recipe, which can change a given recipe to better reflect users’ dietary requirements. For example, users can convert a recipe into a vegan or vegetarian version or make other changes to create a recipe that is more nutritionally balanced or incorporates in-stock ingredients. Users will even be able to create fusion recipes, such as Korean versions of Italian dishes, and adjust the cooking time or skill level of recipes.
What’s it for?
It’s interesting to note that for the near future, Samsung has AI plans, regarding the Samsung Food app. They should come sometime in 2024 and should turbocharge the app with the ability to recognize food products and meals through a photo and to provide details about what you’re looking at: how many calories are there, whether it’s nutritious, how you can cook it, and more.
“Samsung Food” is rolling out now as an update to the Whisk app on Android (via the Play Store) and iOS.
