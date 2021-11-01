Samsung wants to double its foldable phone shipments in 2022

Samsung wants to double its foldable phone shipments in 20220
Currently, Samsung is said to produce 8.1 million panels in 2021. This should translate into about 8 million foldable phones shipped. The yield rate of assembly lines is reported to be about 80 to 90%, which could results in a lower number.
This year the Korean phone manufacturer was very aggressive as far as its foldable strategy is concerned. Instead of releasing a successor to the 2020 Galaxy Note, it opted for a big release of new foldable phones.
In August Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both phones offered significant improvements in their foldable display technology and more attractive pricing. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is praised for its versatility and S Pen support, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is liked for its looks and pocketable size.
It is unclear whether Samsung will expand its foldable phone lineup in 2022. An even more affordable folding phone for the masses might be on the horizon. The company is already the leader in this category of devices and such a move could only expand its lead even further. It is also a leader in manufacturing with 91% of all foldable OLEDs in 2021 being made by Samsung Display.