Samsung finds new use for the Galaxy Z Flip as body cameras for law enforcement

The use of the Galaxy Z Flip as a body camera goes beyond recording arrests and interactions. They can instantly store video data in the cloud, enabling real-time streaming to the police force’s command center. The smartphone also functions as a digital camera, audio recorder, personnel locator, and communication device for phone calls, emails, and text messages. It can even support agency-specific applications like computer-aided dispatch and criminal justice database queries.



Kimberling City Police Department Chief of Police, Todd Lemoine, praised the Galaxy Z Flip for its benefits to their team. He emphasized how the device has significantly improved response and investigation efforts through its ease of use and enhanced communication across teams.





Samsung remains committed to developing innovative products to support various sectors, including public services, especially with the launch of the new Samsung remains committed to developing innovative products to support various sectors, including public services, especially with the launch of the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 . The positive results of the pilot programs have led to the expansion of the Galaxy Z Flip solution to 25 metro police departments across five states, which will hopefully enhance the success of police authorities in the US.

The Galaxy Z Flip smartphones offer several features that make them well-suited for use as body cameras. Their compact and foldable design allows for easy attachment to uniforms, and the high-quality camera ensures clear and detailed video recording. The durable construction can withstand demanding environments, while the long battery life and advanced features like stabilization and quick access to recordings make them practical for police work.