Leaker dishes out on Samsung's Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU performance, then deletes the tweets









According to their sources, the Exynos 2200 was outdone in both the CPU and the mobile AMD RDNA 2 GPU tests by the stock Mali-G710 MP10 in MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9000 chipset, as well as Apple’s A15 or the Galaxy S22 series' other processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and its Adreno 730 GPU.





Unfortunately, no numbers or screenshots were provided, or even on what test did the Exynos 2200 failed to make its mark against all of its direct competitors but, given that the chipset hasn't even been announced yet, we'd assume it's been running on an engineering S22 prototype.





Such a reference device shouldn't be taken as an yardstick and we can only pass verdict when a retail Galaxy S22 model with the Exynos 2200 chipset is run through our benchmark paces and loses miserably on all popular counts like throttling and sustained performance under benchmark pressure. There, all focus will be on the AMD iRDNA series mobile GPU that will allow Samsung to create a truly in-house chipset.



