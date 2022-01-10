Notification Center

Samsung Processors

Leaker dishes out on Samsung's Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU performance, then deletes the tweets

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Leaker dishes out on Samsung's Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU performance, then deletes the tweets
Prominent leaking cat Ice Universe who has oftentimes tipped inside scoops about Samsung's upcoming Exynos processors, outed a series of tweets that were later deleted, outlining their disappointment with the performance of the potential Galaxy S22 chipset, the Exynos 2200

Expected to arrive with, and interesting because of, a mobile graphics processor created via a multiyear partnership contract with AMD, the Exynos 2200 is likely to be announced this week, on the runup to the S22 series Unpacked event next month.

According to their sources, the Exynos 2200 was outdone in both the CPU and the mobile AMD RDNA 2 GPU tests by the stock Mali-G710 MP10 in MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9000 chipset, as well as Apple’s A15 or the Galaxy S22 series' other processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and its Adreno 730 GPU.

Unfortunately, no numbers or screenshots were provided, or even on what test did the Exynos 2200 failed to make its mark against all of its direct competitors but, given that the chipset hasn't even been announced yet, we'd assume it's been running on an engineering S22 prototype. 

Such a reference device shouldn't be taken as an yardstick and we can only pass verdict when a retail Galaxy S22 model with the Exynos 2200 chipset is run through our benchmark paces and loses miserably on all popular counts like throttling and sustained performance under benchmark pressure. There, all focus will be on the AMD iRDNA series mobile GPU that will allow Samsung to create a truly in-house chipset.

